5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Tacos, According to Diners

Diners weighed in on which restaurant chains serve the best tacos.

Whether you’re making them homemade or getting them to go from a chain, tacos are such a comfort food. To feed the craving, there are quite a few restaurants serving tacos that claimed to be the best, but five stood out above many others. Here are five restaurant chains with the best tacos, according to diners.

Taco Bell[/slidetitle Love it or hate it, Taco Bell with their selection of hot taco sauces is a guilty pleasure for many. “Taco Bell is better than Del taco in my opinion. Maybe for the price Taco Bell is second. But using the app and deals is the best for me,” a Reddit reviewer said on a debate about the best taco ranking. [slidetitle num="2"]Del Taco

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Many taco fans gave a shoutout to Del Taco, including this Reddit user that followed up the comment about Taco Bell. “I grew up on Del Taco and just found them tastier. They used actual grated cheese (unlike the packaged stick that Taco Bell uses) and the beef tastes better quality. And don’t get me started on the Del scorcho sauce.”

Chipotle

Chipotle is another famous casual chain that diners love when they’re craving Mexican food. “The chicken tacos were amazing!! So was the chips and dip,” a Yelp reviewer said. “Hard not to give Chipotle 5 stars! Lots of flavor, attention to ingredients, and healthy food. Quick service and reasonable prices too. My favorites are chicken tacos, barbacoa fajita bowl, and carnitas fajita bowl,” another said.

Jack in the Box

For a guilty pleasure, greasy indulgence, some reviewers mentioned that Jack in the Box is oddly one of their go-to tacos. “Jack tacos are such a guilty pleasure of mine. I know they’re probably horrible for me, but I almost always end up getting an order of them at Jack’s,” a Reddit reviewer said about Jack in the Box.

Mighty Taco

Don’t expect any great shakes or impressive trending items, but Mighty Taco is a Western New York regional chain that has a cult following for a reason. Their cheese sauce and taco sauces are amazing, too. Something about their hardshell Mighty Tacos just hit home for me. “Mighty is one of the things I secretly cry for living out in Cali. Yes, we have burrito joints galore and they’re crazy delicious, but also totally different. I miss my jalapeno poppers and burrito de-lite with cheese and sour cream,” a reviewer said on Yelp.