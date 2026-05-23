5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Have the Best Fried Seafood

Skip the home cooking and visit these chains for perfectly crispy meals.

Fried seafood, whether fish and shrimp or oysters and scallops, is always a delicious meal, especially when paired with sides like hush puppies and french fries. The best restaurants offer platters that are generously portioned without sacrificing quality or value for money, and many allow diners to mix and match their seafood choices for a great experience customers want to repeat. If you want the best fried seafood, here are five chains that always hit the spot.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Dinner (and sandwich) are consistently excellent, with many diners saying it’s the best in fast food. The Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp is also delicious. “Culver’s 3pc fish and chips is better than most sit down restaurants,” one fan said. “It’s my favorite meal there (2pc), and I switch to onion rings and mashed potatoes. The fish is so good!” another agreed.

Bonefish Grill

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Bonefish Grill has lots of delicious fried seafood options, from the Fish & Chips plate to the iconic Bang Bang Shrimp. “First of all, the bang bang shrimp? It BANGS!! The food was amazing , one of the best I’ve had if I’m being honest,” one diner said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s remains a stalwart in the fried seafood game, offering excellent fish, shrimp, and appetizers for diners to feast on. The Franks RedHot® Favorites is new to the menu, with options like the Buffalo 15pc Shrimp Sea Share and Buffalo Cheese Bites. “The fries, fish, and hush puppies were perfectly crispy and delicious,” one fan shared.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Diners love the fried seafood at McCormick & Schmick’s, especially the Crispy Fried Calamari and the Shrimp Kisses. “The ambiance and the food was AMAZING!!! We started off with the shrimp kisses. When I bit into the shrimp kisses, it was a party in my mouth, the shrimp combined with the pepper jack cheese was so juicy and the bacon flavor sent it over the top,” one fan said.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp has delicious fried shrimp and fish on the menu, from catfish and cod to perch and oysters. “Ordered a little bit of everything! Crispy!” one diner said. “We ordered clams, oysters, popcorn shrimp, coconut jumbo shrimp, and dill pickle fries. All of them were good but our favs were the jumbo coconut shrimp with Thai chili sauce and the dill pickle fries with jalapeno ranch.”