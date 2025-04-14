Is there anything as delicious as a homemade burrito? A meal of beans, rice, veggies, salsa, and tasty meat is fantastic, but something magical happens when you wrap it all up in a warm tortilla and eat it with your hands. Unfortunately, not all of us have the time to whip up a burrito when hunger strikes. This is the beauty of frozen burritos: All you need to do is nuke them in the microwave, and you have a Mexican meal in the palm of your hand. However, not all frozen burritos taste like your abuela made it. Here are the best frozen burritos that actually taste homemade ranked on overall flavor, tortilla texture, filling quality, ingredient balance, and whether they delivered that warm, comforting, freshly-rolled feel.

El Monterey Beef & Bean Burrito

El Monterey Beef & Bean Burrito is a staple in the freezer sections, with fans raving about the classic but tasty burrito that is reasonably priced for a good portion size. While it's not gourmet, the combo of beef, beans, and seasoned sauce hits the spot when cravings strike, and it is simple enough for young children with unsophisticated tastebuds. "Really good. Best frozen burrito I've had," maintains one Target shopper. "These things are delicious! Mild spice and cheap price. We eat a ton of these," adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amy's Non-Dairy Bean & Rice Burrito

If you are looking for a vegan option, Amy's Non-Dairy Bean & Rice Burrito is a fan favorite. A soft tortilla packed with organic ingredients, including pinto beans and brown rice, it is a healthier alternative to most frozen burritos. Shoppers maintain it is "the best vegan frozen burrito." Another adds: "This is one of the few prepared meals I can microwave and feel good about eating. Most stuff makes me feel so unhealthy, but this appears to just have simple ingredients and tastes great."

Trader Joe's Chicken Chile Verde Burrito

Trader Joe's recently resurrected its Chicken Chile Verde Burrito, a popular option for those who prefer a tangy tomatillo and green chile sauce to a red. According to TJ fans, the chicken is tender and flavorful, and the burrito somehow manages to avoid the dreaded soggy middle after reheating.

Sweet Earth Big Sur Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast burritos are a great way to start the day. Sweet Earth Big Sur Breakfast Burrito is a meatless option that feels homemade with the help of fluffy eggs, potatoes, and just the right spice. You don't have to be a plant-based eater to find this burrito delicious.

Red's Turkey Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Another highly rated breakfast burrito? Red's Turkey Sausage, a soft tortilla filled with savory turkey sausage, and real scrambled eggs. "Reds has the best tasting burritos with quality ingredients that never disappoint. Always a must when your looking for a high protein on the run meal," writes one Target shopper. Insider hack: After nuking in the microwave, throw it into your air fryer to crisp it to perfection.

José Olé Beef & Cheese

Serious burrito fans swear by José Olé burritos, specifically the Beef and Cheese flavor. "I love these burritos. Very tasty and easy to prepare," writes one shopper. Another maintains it is "out of this world with such tasty goodness," especially for the price. "I was so surprised by the taste and quality of this product."

Tina's Red Hot Beef Burrito

Delicious, nutritious, and packaged in old-school style, Tina's Red Hot Beef Burrito is the top frozen burrito, according to shoppers, who note that it brings the heat and the flavor. This spicy beef burrito has amassed a cult following for good reason: It's that good and costs about 0.58 cents. "None of the other cheap or even dollar burrito's can come anywhere near how good the Tina's red hot is! Don't waste your money buy this burrito only," writes one Walmart shopper.