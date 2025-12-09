5 Best Frozen Chicken Tenders on Shelves, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen chicken tenders deliver standout flavor, texture, and convenience.

Frozen chicken tenders are one of those items that have a permanent spot in my freezer. Throw them in the air fryer and in ten minutes you have a meal ready to go, whether it’s a wrap, sandwich, salad topping, you name it. There are so many different options for grocery aisle chicken tenders but a few get rave reviews from customers who love the quality and taste. Here are five of the best frozen chicken tenders you can buy, according to shoppers.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

The Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips fully deserves its reputation as some of the best frozen chicken tenders you can get. “REAL Food, not junk!” one shopper said. “At last a healthy alternative to all the nasty processed foods that have tons of bad chemicals and other ingredients I can’t pronounce. These Just Bare Chicken Breast Strips are actually FOOD and NOT fake food. Easy to prepare; I’ve been using my Air Fryer. Taste is good too, just use your favorite dippin’ sauce (if you can find a healthy one). I recommend!”

Country Pride Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

The Country Pride Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders are a big hit with shoppers. “These were not only a good deal, but the quality was great,” one shared. “Think better than the name brands. Even my husband who often turns his nose up at chicken strips told me they were good. These are nice sized pieces of breast meat. The breading not to heavy not to light was nice and crispy after baking.”

Tyson Panko Chicken Tenders

Shoppers love the Tyson Panko Chicken Breast Tenderloins. “Tyson Panko Chicken Tenders from Costco – not precooked. Soo good,” one said. “Love these, good for salads and stir fry and all else!” another agreed.

Realgood Foods Co. Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

The Realgood Foods Co. Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips are another excellent option to keep in the freezer. “We love the Real Good chicken strips! The taste is delicious and they fit perfectly into our low carb lifestyle,” one Walmart shopper said. “They are so quick and easy to prepare in the air fryer in less than 15 minutes; and we always enjoy them with all of our favorite dipping sauces. They are staple in our kitchen and highly recommend checking them out.”

Sprouts Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

Sprouts Gluten Free Chicken Tenders are a must-have, according to fans. “My husband went through a gluten free phase and picked these up,” one shopper said. “They are the tastiest tenders I’ve ever tried, they’re soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, very flavorful. He is no longer in the gluten-free phase but we continue to buy these, we make sure we always have a few bags in the freezer.”