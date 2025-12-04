Diners swear these seven chains serve the crispiest, juiciest chicken tenders anywhere.

Chicken tenders are a simple yet delicious food, most commonly ordered by kids. However, some places are serving up chicken tenders so tasty that adults can’t help but order. What makes a chicken tender better than the next? It starts with high-quality white meat chicken, cooked all the way through but still super tender on the inside, while seasoned, breaded, and cooked to crispy perfection on the outside. Where can you get delicious tenders, aka chicken fingers? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best chicken tenders, according to diners.

Zaxby’s

Diners flock to Zaxby’s, a Southern chain with saucy, well-seasoned boneless wings. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings,” another agrees.

Bojangles

According to Redditors, Bojangles is the champion of chicken fingers. “Bojangles Supremes are hands down the best,” writes u/timterp72. “I gained so much weight when a Bojangles set up shop right next to my house. There isn’t one within 10 miles of my place now and unfortunately it’s a necessity lmao. So good,” writes one fan.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A nuggets are undoubtedly the most popular order at the chain. However, some diners insist the strips of chicken are even better. “Their tenders are 1000x better than the nuggets IMO,” one person maintains. They are seasoned similarly to the breaded chunks, but offer a heftier source of protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes

Popeyes chicken tenders, with crispy breading and reliably tender meat, have amassed a cult following. “Popeyes. Every time,” writes u/stormer1_1. The standout features include spicy seasoning and crunch.

KFC

Lots of people love KFC chicken tenders for classic flavor and a satisfying crunch. “I recently had the KFC chicken tenders for the first time, and they were a lot better than I expected them to be. The consistency, bite, and shape were like Popeyes’ chicken tenders but with the flavor of the 11 herbs and spices,” one diner maintains.

Culver’s

Diners are obsessed with Culver’s “very big tenders” with a “thinner but very crispy coating,” according to Redditor u/Beautiful-Cat245. They are also made to order, making them one of the freshest options. “Culver’s chicken tenders are fresh made,” says one. If you like a little spice, they also have options. “Culver’s Buffalo tenders have no equal,” adds another.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s tenders are so delicious that it’s basically all they need to sell. They are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says Redditor u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes.