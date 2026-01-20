5 Best Frozen Empanadas in Grocery Stores

Shoppers reveal the best frozen empanadas with flaky crusts and bold, flavorful fillings.

If you’re not feeling like frying up your own empanadas from scratch after making your own filling and stuffing each one, there are frozen food brands at the grocery store selling delicious options for you to keep on hand. There are quite a few brands out there, but these 5 have received positive feedback for their frozen empanadas from customers.

Caribbean Food Delights Jamaican Style Spicy Beef Empanadas

The Caribbean Food Delights Jamaican Style Spicy Beef Empanadas are full of intense, bold flavor. “These may not be good for us, but wow, they are really delicious! I’ve never cooked them in the microwave, I prefer them crisp, so I use the air fryer,” a review said. “Great to have in the freezer. Quick little snack in 2 minutes. Usually make it before work if I’m in a rush or after if I’m dead tired,” another said.

Maspanadas Beef & Vegetables Empanadas

The Maspanadas Beef & Vegetables Empanadas are delicious and a favorite of shoppers, especially in the air fryer. “I don’t like everything in the air fryer, but this item was actually pretty good in the air fryer,” a shopper said. “These yummy little nuggets are versatile, a great snack or light meal with a salad or side veg,” another said. “Being able to pop two or three in the toaster oven in order to have a little bite in minutes makes my life better.”

bettergoods Chicken Curry Empanadas

The bettergoods Chicken Curry Empanadas are tasty and good in a pinch. "Delicious! Amazing curry flavor, I was surprised at how good these were. Definitely recommend, I have purchased these several times and will continue to do so," a reviewer said. "We love these and love the fact that they don't skimp on flavor," another said. "There's about 7-8 of them in a package but you don't need much. We talked about doing a dipping sauce before trying them but then after trying them, we realized they don't need one. Unless you just want one! Delicious!"

La Fe Chicken Empanadas

The La Fe Chicken Empanadas are stuffed with flavorful, perfectly seasoned chicken and veggies, inside of a flaky pastry pocket. “Absolutely delicious Mexican food! Everything was fresh, flavorful, and clearly made with care. The flavors were bold but perfectly balanced, and every bite was satisfying. Portions were generous, the food came out hot, and the ingredients tasted high quality,” a customer said in a review.

Mad Genius General Tso’s Empanadas

Mad Genius General Tso’s Empanadas are filled with juicy chicken breast and vegetables like red peppers and crispy broccoli, then coated in General Tso’s sauce. “Best empanadas with a hint of Chinese cooking,” a shopper said. “I love the empanadas’ taste. The empanadas’ texture parallels my grandmother’s Mexican empanadas. Every bite I consume reminds me of Mexico. My family originated from Quintana roo. Quintana roo is famous for its empanadas.”