5 U.S. Mexican Restaurants Mexican-Americans Actually Love

Mexican-American diners say these standout spots deliver authentic flavors worth seeking out.

Growing up in Southern California, I was spoiled with some of the best Mexican food and I still get excited trying new places. No matter where I am—traveling across the globe or just in my hometown—Mexican cuisine is always my top choice. I love hearing where others recommend, and these five restaurants are the ones Mexican-American diners keep coming back to based on reviews.

Birrieria Familia Castro

Los Angeles is known for having incredible Mexican food, but Birrieria Familia Castro stands out. It’s a casual, no-frills spot with unforgettable food. Yelp reviewer Mireya R. Chualar, CA, wrote, “This place was so good! The costumer service 10/10. Family owned business! Ambiance was minimalistic in best way possible. Always love supporting my Mexican ppl!”

Casa Azul Taquería

Located in Rhode Island, Casa Azul Taquería brings an authentic flair to Providence and offers vegan options–diners can’t get enough, especially of the tacos and fresh tortillas. Yelp user, Jamie A, Pawtucket, RI, wrote, “As a Mexican I always opt for fresh tortillas. Carne asada and al pastor were ok. My favorite were the chicken tinga and the chorizo. I also tried the birria ramen. Honestly, the flavor was great! The soup base was so savory and true to the birria flavor. One spoonful felt very home-y and cozy this cold morning.”

She added, “It was a solid Mexican place, with simple, not too greasy, and clean feeling food. They do have great savory flavors with an authentic taste. I approve as a Mexican myself.

Rio Salado

Rio Salado is a unique, upscale Mexican restaurant in Mystic, Connecticut that offers modern Mexican fare. Diner Jamie A. also recommends this spot, but gave in three out of five stars because of the wait time. The food was impressive, but did have a critique about the fajatias–it was missing “something.”

She wrote, "​​I ordered the cast iron chicken tinga ~ it was delicious! Very flavorful and juicy with good flavor. It was a good medium small portion and the corn tortillas do fill you up~ the tortilla was super soft and do break apart with the juicy meat."

She concluded her review, “Overall enjoyable, but do prepare for the wait time in sitting and food delivery to your table.”

Amor Loco

New York is full of delicious and diverse cuisines, but it can be challenging to find Mexican food in the city. But hotspot Amor Loco is getting good reviews. Yelper Jose C., Austin, TX wrote, “Very nice to have a good Mexican restaurant in NYC! Service was fast and attentive, drinks were strong and music is great. Small space, but enough to enjoy your time with friends and family.”

Holbox

Holbox is a Michelin star Mexican seafood restaurant gem tucked away in a food court in an unassuming spot in LA. It’s a go-to for many, but get there early and line up–it can be a long wait, but worth it, according to Yelp reviews.

Adriana I. Santa Monica, Los Angeles, CA wrote, “The food here is on par with gourmet restaurants at a fraction of the cost. Seriously. I am Mexican. The food here is authentic Mexican done superbly with quality ingredients and remarkable creativity, style and taste.” Adriana added, ” The octopus tacos are out of this world – earthy, exquisite. We also ordered the chiles rellenos – outstanding. The shrimp torta is also a knockout. & the ceviche? ¡Ni se diga!”