5 Best Frozen Shepherd’s Pies in Grocery Stores

Here are the best frozen shepherd’s pies you can pick up at the grocery store.

Having delicious comfort food dishes on standby in the freezer is the perfect solution for a night you don’t feel like paying for takeout, but you’re not ready to destroy your kitchen cooking a homemade casserole. All the prep just isn’t worth it sometimes when you’re just looking for a small portion. There are plenty of delicious options out there when it comes to frozen shepherd’s pie, ideal for keeping in the freezer to have in a pinch.

Blake’s Shepherd’s Pie

The Blake’s Shepherd’s Pie has received positive reviews from shoppers. “Very tasty frozen meal. Nothing crazy fancy, but all the ingredients taste good for being frozen. The ground beef is excellent,” a Reddit review said. “As a Brit, I like to think I know a good Shepherd’s Pie. This is definitely very good. The meat is flavorful and tender, as is the mashed potato. Also I love this as I can’t tolerate spicy food. This is great as you can add salt and pepper as you like it,” another customer said.

Bremer Shepherd’s Pie

Aldi has a strong following of loyal customers who enjoy their products, and the Bremer Shepherd’s Pie from Aldi is yet another top item on the list of what they do right. “Very tasty and very filling for the price you can’t beat it for a family of three or four we were all full and happy. Not often I say this about frozen dinner, [preferring] you cook it in the branch and oven,” a review said on Reddit. “These are honestly so bomb and comforting. We always get two for four people because we love it so much,” another said.

Marie Callendars

When it comes to frozen food, Marie Callender’s is a solid contender. Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie is another favorite among shoppers. Even the one’s from the UK! “Being Irish I absolutely love Shepherds Pie! This is one of the most delicious one out there. Marie Callender does it right! The perfect amount of gravy to cover the potatoes, vegetables, and meat,” a review said. “It’s the perfect amount for one person. At least for me. I eat Shepherds Pie often and this one is the best!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chef Ramsay Shepherd’s Pie

The Chef Ramsay Shepherd’s Pie is a fan favorite of customers looking for a quick meal that’s still flavorful. “This is a meal! It definitely filled up both myself and my husband,” a review said. “Easy to make and very enjoyable. You can taste the freshness of it, even though it was frozen. I would highly recommend this . It was delicious and satisfying.”

Centerville Frozen Shepherd’s Pie

The Centerville Frozen Shepherd’s Pie receives positive reviews for their flavorful frozen meal. “I enjoyed this! I’ve never had [Shepherd’s] pie and I’m glad I tried it. The mashed potatoes on top were fluffy and seasoned well. The beef and corn filling was yummy. The crust is excellent and buttery. I tried the chicken pot pie too and it was yummy as well. Will buy again,” a review said. “This shepherd’s pie tastes like homemade,” another said.