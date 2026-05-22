7 Frozen Burgers Shoppers Say Are Cookout Essentials

These grocery store burger patties are shopper favorites for summer grilling.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which means grilling season has commenced. There are so many grocery store options to throw on your grill, but the simplest and most crowd-pleasing item is always burgers and hot dogs. Luckily, burgers aren’t super expensive and are easy to keep on hand, either in the refrigerator or freezer. What are the best options? Here are 7 grocery store burgers shoppers say are cookout essentials.

Bubba Burger

Bubba Burger Beef Patties have a single ingredient: USDA Choice beef chuck. “Our burgers are crafted exclusively from USDA Choice chuck, the gold standard for flavor and juiciness. While other brands mix various cuts and grades, we use only premium chuck, choice graded, freshly ground in-house and flash-frozen to lock in that perfect taste. It’s the difference you can see and savor – a burger experience that stands above the rest,” reads the website.

Kirkland Signature (Costco)

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties are a freezer section find at the member ‘s-only warehouse. Each of the 15 one-third-pound frozen patties is made from 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef and nothing else. “Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean, 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!” one TikToker recently confirmed.

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties are a favorite amongst Walmart shoppers. “I smoke and grill all week long. I’ve tried every frozen burger and these are INCREDIBLE!!! My husband and I are big into burgers so we were hoping for something finally good. We were tired of the cheap frozen bubba burgers people have made at bbqs. These are smoky. They’re JUICY! They don’t shrink down and they have the meatiest flavor. We are legit eating them for leftovers and we rarely do that unless we are making truffle burgers. RUN to get these,” one says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Clover Valley 100% Pure Beef Burgers

Dollar General shoppers stand by the 100 percent beef burgers in the freezer section. One box of Clover Valley 100% Pure Beef Burgers includes six quarter-pound frozen patties, made with no artificial ingredients, and costs just $8.95. “I’ve tried other frozen hamburgers and this is the best I have bought,” one shopper maintains.

Good & Gather Angus Beef Patties

Target’s Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties offer a juicy, slightly sizzled taste with higher-quality grass-fed goodness. Shoppers maintain they offer a lot of bang for the buck. “Great flavor and they cook up nicely,” writes one shopper. Another adds they “aren’t greasy and don’t shrink when grilled.”

Beyond Meat Cookout Classic Plant-Based Burger Patties

If you are on a meat-free diet, Beyond Meat Cookout Classic Plant-Based Burger Patties are a solid choice with a meaty texture and smoky finish. “It’s amazing how close the Beyond burger patties taste like real hamburgers. In contrast, for anyone who’s tried the Gardein burgers know that it’s just the opposite. As a vegetarian, I highly recommend these!” one writes. Another shopper calls them “legendary” and praises their amazingness. “I have carnivores in my circle who say this is pretty good.”

Snake River Farms

Snake River Farms is the brand to buy if you want bougie, Wagyu Hamburger Patties that will impress any foodie. “The best frozen hamburgers that my family has tried. Very big compared to other brands. I recommend these to anyone who is looking for something better than what they currently are eating,” one shopper wrote. Another adds that it is “always a first class experience with SRF I will say I try and hide the box from my friends so I look like a rockstar but always end up sharing.”