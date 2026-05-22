These affordable steak cuts deliver big flavor without the high price.

We all know that New York Strip steak, filet mignon, and ribeye are the ultimate red meat indulgences. However, not everyone is on a USDA Prime budget. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune if you are having a craving for red meat. There are less expensive alternatives that are still delicious, if you prepare them properly. What steaks should you pick up if you don’t want to spend top dollar? Here are the 5 best budget steaks for grilling, according to shoppers.

Chuck Eye Steak

The chuck eye steak is the poor man’s ribeye choice, according to carnivores. “Chuckeyes are the best bang for the buck any day of the week,” one Redditor says. “Chuckeye Steak was my go to when economically challenged! So many different ways to make this into a great meal with tender, favorable outcomes!” another says. “Take the chuckeye and stab it and tenderize it. Place it in a bag/dish with: 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1 cup bourbon, juice of 1/2 lemon and seasoned salt. Turn every day for 3/5 days and then cook on the grill. Absolutely a crowd pleaser.”

Flat Iron Steak

A flat iron is an incredibly tender cut from the shoulder, which is good for the grill. “Flat iron is pretty cheap and a great grilling steak,” one person says. “My go to is a flat iron. Amazingly tender and flavorful. $7 per pound around here,” another added.

Top Sirloin Cap

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Top sirloin cap offers authentic Brazilian picanha value. “Sirloin top cap. Aka picanha. When my local grocery store puts sirloin on sale for 2.99 a lb, I buy 4-6 of the top cap and cut them into steaks and freeze them. Best cut on the cow imo,” a Redditor says. “Top sirloin cap is my new favorite. $6.99/lb at Costco,” another added.

Skirt Steak

Skirt steak is another popular wallet-friendly option. “Honestly my favorite thing to do is get flank or skirt steak, marinade in cilantro, garlic, citrus overnight, and cook low and slow on the grill,” one says.

Tri-Tip Steak

Tri-tip is another alternative, a lean sirloin grilling roast. “My usual go-to medium price steaks are tri-tip, flat iron, flank or strip steaks. I think the tri-tip is my favorite as it’s easy to cook and incredibly versatile,” one says.