These new Costco frozen foods include pizzas, burritos, and desserts.

Yesterday I hit my local Costco warehouse in Warrington, PA, to check out all the impressive new merchandise. It had been a second since I had time to browse the aisles of the store, which were filled with so many new food and beverages. The freezer section had also been stocked with some serious treasures. What is new in the frozen food section? Here are the 5 best new Costco frozen foods hitting shelves right now.

Personal Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit Style Pizzas

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Costco Buys shared about personal Detroit pizzas, now in the freezer section. “Detroit-style deep dish fans, the Motor City Pizza Co. Single Serve Pepperoni Pizzas at Costco are such a solid freezer find! You get 4 individual deep dish pizzas loaded with mozzarella cheese and diced pepperoni, and you can oven bake or microwave them whenever a pizza craving hits. That thick, crispy edge crust is absolutely unbeatable,” they wrote about the $10.99 item.

Del Real Pupusas

Costco Buys also showed off a new product from one of my favorite Latin American food brands. “These Del Real Chipotle Chicken and Cheese Pupusas at Costco are a must if you love bold, satisfying flavors! These are made with authentic corn masa stuffed with chipotle chicken and Oaxaca cheese, they’re gluten-free, fully cooked, and ready in just 2 minutes. Thirteen grams of protein per serving is a serious bonus too,” they wrote. Get them for $14.49.

Brookie Dough Ice cream Sandwiches

There are so many new sweet treats at Costco. Costco Chika shared about one you need to try. “New Brookie Dough ice cream sandwich cubes now at Costco 🍦🍪 Chocolate brownie + chocolate chip flavors in perfectly bite sized cubes. A 12 pack that disappears FAST,” she wrote.

A Protein-Packed Burrito

Costco Wonders shared about a new protein-packed burrito. “Costco just dropped a brand new protein burrito at the warehouse with this chicken and pepper jack version from Real Good Foods and it’s the kind of freezer find that makes quick meals way easier. It’s packed with protein, loaded with cheesy flavor, and heats up fast for busy days. Share with a friend who’s trying to eat more protein,” they wrote.

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Mini Cups

And, if you want a healthier dessert, get the new Yasso treat in the freezer section. “Costco just brought in these Yasso frozen Greek yogurt mini cups and they’re such a good better-for-you dessert option,” Costco Fam 4 U wrote. These are the vanilla caramel fudge chip flavor with creamy Greek yogurt, caramel sauce, and chocolatey flakes. Each mini cup is only 80–90 calories and has 4g of protein, so it’s an easy sweet treat without going overboard. Perfect for portion control, late night snacks, or something cold after dinner.