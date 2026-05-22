These frozen burritos are shopper favorites for quick and easy meals.

When I am craving Mexican food but don’t feel like cooking or dining out, frozen burritos are a quick and delicious fix. I love that all you need to do is heat them in the microwave for a few minutes, and you get to experience the amazingness of your favorite fillings wrapped in a delicious tortilla. I also appreciate that there are lots of options, ranging from savory meat choices, beans, rice, and veggies for dinner, or eggs, breakfast meats, and cheeses for breakfast. There are also dairy and gluten-free options. What are the most popular items at the store? Here are 7 frozen burritos shoppers say they keep buying.

Red’s All Natural

Red’s is my go-to burrito brand, especially when I am craving chicken or steak. The organic chicken cilantro lime is one of the most popular. “It has the most tasty flavors blended all together. When I first tried it, I was looking for something unique. And this was it! I like the fact that it’s not full of garbage in the burrito. And it doesn’t make me feel like I swallowed a brick in my stomach later,” writes a shopper. “I was in Walmart looking for ingredients to make dinner, not really wanting to cook, and then I saw these burritos. I bought a couple, thinking they were small and wouldn’t fill me up, but I was pleasantly surprised when just one left me feeling full and satisfied. I was ravenous, but these hearty ingredients really sedated my hunger for what I thought three burritos would take. Every bite was scrumptious and full of flavor. I’m a fan now and will continue to be a customer,” another adds.

El Monterey Signature

El Monterey Beef & Bean Burrito is a staple in the freezer section, with fans raving about the classic yet tasty burrito, reasonably priced for its portion size. The combo of beef, beans, and seasoned sauce hits the spot, per diners. “Really good. Best frozen burrito I’ve had,” maintains one Target shopper. “These things are delicious! Mild spice and cheap price. We eat a ton of these,” adds another.

Amy’s Kitchen

Amy’s Non-Dairy Bean & Rice Burrito is a fan favorite with dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan shoppers. The soft tortilla is packed with organic ingredients, including pinto beans and brown rice. All of Amy’s options are delicious and a healthier alternative to most frozen burritos, made with ingredients you can pronounce. They are also delicious. Shoppers maintain it is “the best vegan frozen burrito.” Others add that eating one won’t make you feel gross. “This is one of the few prepared meals I can microwave and feel good about eating. Most stuff makes me feel so unhealthy, but this appears to just have simple ingredients and tastes great.”

Jose Ole

José Olé burritos, specifically the Beef and Cheese flavor, are another crowd-pleaser offering that old school frozen burrito experience. “I love these burritos. Very tasty and easy to prepare,” writes one shopper. Another maintains it is “out of this world with such tasty goodness,” especially for the price. “I was so surprised by the taste and quality of this product.”

Trader Joe’s Chicken Chile Verde Burrito

Trader Joe’s recently resurrected its Chicken Chile Verde Burrito, a popular option for those who prefer a tangy tomatillo-and-green-chile sauce to a red one. According to TJ fans, the chicken is tender and flavorful, and the burrito somehow manages to avoid the dreaded soggy middle after reheating.

Red’s Turkey Sausage Breakfast Burrito

I also rely on Red’s for a breakfast burrito. Red’s Turkey Sausage, a soft tortilla filled with savory turkey sausage, and real scrambled eggs. “Reds has the best tasting burritos with quality ingredients that never disappoint. Always a must when your looking for a high protein on the run meal,” writes one Target shopper.

Tina’s Red Hot Beef Burrito

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Tina’s Red Hot Beef Burrito is delicious, nutritious, and packaged in old-school style. Shoppers note that it brings the heat and the flavor and appreciate that it costs about 0.58 cents. “None of the other cheap or even dollar burrito’s can come anywhere near how good the Tina’s red hot is! Don’t waste your money buy this burrito only,” writes one Walmart shopper.