5 Best Frozen Stir-Fry Kits in Grocery Stores

Shoppers share the best frozen stir-fry kits with bold sauces, tender protein, and crisp veggies.

Stirfry is the ultimate quick meal on weekdays. It has a little of everything that you need like protein and a hearty serving of veggies, and it always seems to taste delicious. If you’re looking to have some kits stocked for a quick stir fry night on the fly, here are 5 brands selling frozen stir fry kits for a last-minute dinner.

Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Stir Fry Skillet Meals

The Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Stir Fry Skillet Meal blends tender white meat chicken with veggies like peppers, carrots, broccoli, and noodles in a savory, garlicky sesame stir fry sauce. “Quick easy meals to heat up, especially when [you’re] not in the mood to cook. Full of [flavor], love to have a couple of these in [the] freezer for backups,” a customer said in a review. “Surprised at how good this was. Loaded with big chicken bites, lots of peppers would of liked more broccoli than peppers, but it’s fabulous,” a shopper said. “This is as close [to] homemade on the market. Really fresh. Well done.”

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Chicken & Vegetable Stir Fry

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Chicken & Vegetable Stir Fry are ideal for a quick dinner during the week that doesn't lack flavor. "I liked everything about it! If it weren't for Healthy Choice Simply Steamers, I'd starve," a customer said in a review. "Cooking for one became old long ago and Healthy Choice Simply Steamers saved me. Even better: serve over cooked whole grain noodles or rice. Yum." Another said "I bought the Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry on a whim and was pleasantly surprised. Easy to microwave, very tasty and a good amount of protein. I have bought these a few more times as a quick and clean back up meal."

Good & Gather Organic Frozen Stir-Fry Blend

Good & Gather Organic Frozen Stir-Fry Blend has a variety of organic veggies like carrots, green beans, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and broccoli florets, making it perfect for a vegetarian meal or the base for any meat or seafood you want to doctor it up with. “Love having frozen veggies for quick meal prep. [Tastes] great,” a customer said. “I love it! I added some spinach, chicken. & seasonings to make a quick and delicious meal,” another said.

Great Value Frozen Broccoli Stir Fry with Mixed Vegetables

Great Value Frozen Broccoli Stir Fry with Mixed Vegetables blends carrots, peas, broccoli, cauliflower, water chestnuts, white corn, mushrooms, and red peppers. “Of course, fresh hand prepared veggies can’t be topped, but this frozen mix is very good,” a customer said. “It can be kept on hand for when you get that craving for Chinese stir fry and remain good for an extended length of time. It is faster and way less labor intensive than working with the fresh produce. I generally find the GV brand to be of equal quality to the big name item and a much better buy.”

Wegmans Organic Frozen Stir-Fry Blend

Wegmans Organic Frozen Stir-Fry Blend is yet another Wegmans product customers love. “This is by far the best tasting Stir-Fry blend I’ve tried to date! And it’s organic too,” a shopper said. “We made this recently with ground pork teriyaki over jasmine rice and it was SO good! Will definitely buy again for a quick way to add veggies,” another customer said. “Delicious, probably our very favorite frozen veggie option from Wegmans. I cook it in my cast-iron skillet slowly and all the veggies crispy up nicely, with no added oil,” a third said.