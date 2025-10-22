7 Costco Asian Foods I Tried and Ranked From Worst to Best

My local Costco (Los Angeles) has so many Asian and Asian-inspired food, drinks, and snacks it’s hard to stay on top of all of them, so I went on a mission recently to grab items I haven’t had for a long time, as well as new products I might be missing out on. I actually got quite lucky with this haul because while there wasn’t anything I strongly disliked, I did find some gems that have earned a spot in my freezer/fridge. Here are seven Asian-inspired foods I bought from Costco and ranked from “not impressed” to “on my permanent shopping list”.

Pulmuone Teriyaki Stir-Fry Udon

I didn’t have strong feelings either way about the Pulmuone Teriyaki Stir-Fry Udon—the noodles came out a little gummy, which is no surprise considering this is a refrigerated food. The sauce was a little too sweet for my liking and it was overall an underwhelming meal. If I bought this again I would maybe add some vegetables of my own or a protein like chicken to bulk it up a little, but otherwise this was a little boring.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Jerky Pieces

The Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Jerky Pieces is really, really good—the texture is firm without being too soft or too chewy, and the flavor is delicious. I appreciated that it didn’t contain any nitrites or nitrates, and has an ingredient list I can actually recognize. The one negative for me is the added sugar content (9 g per serving), which is something I avoid in jerky. If you don’t care about that you will love this product.

Summ! Pork Gyoza Dumplings with Chili Crisp Oil

I spotted a pack of these Summ! Pork Gyoza Dumplings with Chili Crisp Oil in the refrigerated section of my warehouse and was intrigued—I’ve seen this brand in other stores but never tried it, and they turned out to be delicious. The pork and cabbage filling had a rich taste and beautiful consistency and the chili crisp oil had a nice kick to offset the umami-ness of the meat. If you do see these in your store, get them!

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp

The Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp is a solid choice for a frozen appetizer: The shrimp is large, flavorful, and juicy, and the panko coating was nice and crispy after cooking in the air fryer. I did notice some of the shrimp were inconsistent with how much breading was on them but overall this was really delicious, and my kids absolutely loved it. The dipping sauce was meh; you probably have something better in your fridge.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao

The Royal Asia Prawn Hacao is an absolute treat. I steamed a few according to the instructions and they came out close to the quality you would get at a dim sum restaurant. The shrimp had a perfect consistency and the wrapper was just the right amount of chewy, and I loved the crunch from the bamboo shoots. The ginger sauce had a strange aftertaste so I didn’t bother using it—honestly, this Hacao is so good it doesn’t need it.

Synear Xiao Long Bao Pork Soup Dumplings

The Synear Xiao Long Bao Pork Soup Dumplings are some of the most delicious, comforting foods to have now the weather is (finally) getting colder. I prefer this soup dumpling to other options at Costco: The wrapper holds together really well without being tough, and the pork filling has a lovely texture and near-perfect seasoning. We used the Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp for dipping and it was sooooo good.

Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons

We have a winner! It was tough to decide which item got the number one spot but it’s got to be these little gems. I’ve had my eye on the Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons for a while now, and I’m officially obsessed. They’re definitely small, hence the name, but the flavor and texture is outstanding. I would totally add these to soup next time for a filling, hearty meal that feels like a treat. They also crisped up beautifully in the air fryer which gets major points from me. 10/10 would buy again.