7 Grocery Chicken Nugget Brands Made With Real Chicken—Not Mystery Meat

There are few things more convenient than grabbing a bag of frozen chicken nuggets at the end of a busy day, especially if you have kids. Most nuggets come precooked and need less than ten minutes to heat up in the air fryer, and make a decent, protein-packed meal—but not all nuggets are created equal when it comes to quality, taste, and health benefits. Some options are made with fillers and dubious “meat”, but on the bright side, lots of brands now have frozen items made with quality ingredients. Here are seven grocery chicken nugget brands made with real chicken and not mystery meat.

Applegate Organics Chicken Nuggets

Applegate Organics Chicken Nuggets are made with 100% organic white chicken meat and contain 11g of protein per serving. Even picky toddlers like these nuggets, customers say. “Finally an organic product that not only tastes delicious but it makes me feel good to give it to my family because it has ingredients I don’t have to feel guilty about giving my kids and family,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Perdue Farms Organic Breaded Chicken Breast Nugget

Perdue Farms Organic Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets are made with organic boneless skinless chicken breast meat and coated in a crispy gluten-free breading. These better-for-you nugs contain 10g of protein per serving.

Tyson High Protein Simple Ingredient Nuggets

Tyson’s new High Protein Simple Ingredient Nuggets contain 23g of protein per serving and are made from 100% all-natural white meat chicken. “With two craveable varieties, Original and Spicy, these nuggets are designed to help meet the moment: whether it’s a quick lunch, a post-practice protein boost or a family dinner on a busy weeknight,” the company says. These gluten-free nuggets come fully cooked and are ready to eat after just six minutes in the air fryer.

Farm Rich Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites

Farm Rich Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites contain 10g of protein per serving and are made from white meat chicken. Also available in Thai Style Chili and BBQ, these tasty nuggets take just 10-11 minutes to cook in the air fryer.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are a favorite with Costco shoppers. These nuggets contain 16g of protein per serving, made with boneless skin chicken breast. “These are great! No weird bits, nice white meat chicken, and a good seasoning. A little bit pricey normally but I got this bag on sale for $10.99 so worth it imo. The chicken tenders also rock,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kidfresh White Meat Chicken Nuggets

Kidfresh White Meat Chicken Nuggets contain 12g of protein per serving. “Delicious light taste, easy to throw in the oven and eat! High quality ingredients with hidden veggies! I love the price point as well, an easy add to our weekly groceries!” one Amazon shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are made with boneless skinless chicken breasts. “I LOVE when an item from the grocery store tastes just like something you would get from a restaurant, and let me tell you, that is 100% the case with these chicken chunks/chicken nuggets from Costco! In my area (iowa) they’re $13.99 for this huge bag and will make do for the best Chick-Fil-A Nugget copycat I’ve ever had!” one happy shopper said.