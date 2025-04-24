7 Grocery Chains That Shoppers Say Serve Restaurant-Quality Pasta

As delicious as homemade pasta is, whipping up a meal from scratch isn't always practical. That's where pre-made pasta comes in. It's a simple no-fuss solution to a quick tasty meal. Plus, who doesn't love the convenience? While it's easily accessible to pick up at your local grocer, not all store-bought pastas are worth space in your fridge.

Nobody wants to eat a mediocre meal, but with so many options it's hard to know which ones are worthy of your hard earned money and time. Although pasta is an easy dish to prepare, not all grocery chain pastas are top quality. To help navigate your way through countless choices, we've scoured through hundreds of online reviews to pick out the best pre-made pastas that rival restaurants, according to shoppers that are ranked in order of unhealthy to healthiest.

Sprouts Spinach & Mushroom Ravioli Fresh Filled Pasta

Nutrition : per serving 1 container (two servings)

Calories : 610

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 1,170mg

Carbs : 94g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 17g

Sprouts Spinach & Mushroom Ravioli Fresh Filled Pasta is a vegan option that reviewers say is "delicious." While it makes the list as top quality, it's also the unhealthiest due to the high calories and sodium, which serves as a great reminder that not everything plant based is good for you. But it sure tastes great, according to shoppers.

On Sprouts website, one shopper wrote, "I love this Ravioli. It's accidentally Vegan! It's not labeled as Vegan Plant Based, but I read the ingredients multiple times and it is Plant Based. Delicious! I eat it sometimes with Carbone Marinara and sometimes with just a little garlic plant butter."

Another shared, "This ravioli is really delicious. I made it with a simple vegan cream sauce and green peas. I will definitely buy it again!"

Whole Foods Grilled Chicken & Parmesan

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 410

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 910mg

Carbs : 60g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 29g

Whole Foods is infamous for its hot bar and premade foods and their Grilled Chicken & Parmesan tops the list of must-haves, per reviews. It's high in protein and fiber, but for those watching their salt intake, think twice about this pasta.

According to the Lunchtime Review, the meal is "not dry at all." It's also "very tender and fresh" while both the chicken and pasta are cooked "perfectly.'

Meanwhile an Amazon shopper says it's"Delicious… wholefoods does a fine job with all products from what I have experienced."

Wellsley Farms Five Cheese Tortelloni from BJs

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 240

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 570mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 10g

BJ warehouse shoppers love the Wellsley Farms Five Cheese Tortelloni and have rated it 4.8 stars out of 5. The price is comparable to the Member's Mark Five Cheese Tortellini and consumers love the pasta for its "excellent value," and convenience. It's a good deal, but it's low in fiber and high in saturated fat and sodium.

A shopper wrote, "Used this product bc the store didn't have Gnocchi. It was actually a better choice for the soup we made. We made a version with chicken and a vegetarian version. Everyone was happy."

Another shared, "These are so quick and easy to make and are really delicious. They are soft, with cheese in the middle and very flavorful. We eat them just with butter, but I'm sure you could add whatever sauce you wanted to."

Wegmans Italian Classics Cheese & Spinach Ravioli

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 240

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 510mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 8g

Not all of Wegmans premade pastas have good reviews, but the Wegmans Italian Classics Cheese & Spinach Ravioli has a 4.9 star rating out of 5 on the website and shoppers are raving about it. This dish is slightly more balanced, but still too high in sodium and fat with barely any fiber.

One customer wrote, "Tried these on a whim and discovered a Winner! I made these as the "pasta" for Chicken Alfredo dinner. What a hit it was. I've decided to make this for company. I also cooked my broccoli in the pasta water. Just perfect."

Another added, "I'm told that this is like what his Nonna used to make from scratch on Genoa Italy. That said, we love the ease of making this ravioli Great to keep on hand( frozen) but it thaws well . Always nice with fresh grated cheese and my homemade pesto on the side!!"

Member's Mark Five Cheese Tortellini

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 240

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 410mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 10g

Sam's Club offers a wide variety of pre-made meals and has several pasta dishes, but one that scores exceptionally high with shoppers is the Member's Mark Five Cheese Tortellini. You can get two packs for under $10 and consumers have rated the item 4.7 stars out of 5 on Sam's website. This dish is lower in sodium and fat than others on the list and has higher fiber.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One shopper wrote, "Very tasty. Super easy meal prep."

Another person shared, "Love these and there is enough for three meals which makes it a great value!"

Hy-Vee Rainbow Rotini Pasta Salad

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 190

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 410mg

Carbs : 17g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 5g

The Hy-Vee Rainbow Rotini Pasta Salad is a tri-colored rotini packed with vegetables like baby carrots, red onions, green peppers and olives that's complicated with three kinds of cheeses and tossed with olive oil. It makes the second spot on the list because it has less calories, but it's also the smallest portion compared to others so be wary.

A happy customer started a thread on Reddit about the salad and posted a photo with the caption, "I do love this pasta salad!

While not everyone who commented loved the salad, another user shared, "The backbone of Hy-Vee, tbh."

Trader Joe's Spinach Ricotta Ravioli

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 210

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.0g)

Sodium : 520mg

Carbs : 37g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 7g

At just $3.49 for a package, Trader Joe's Spinach Ricotta Ravioli takes the top spot for healthiest restaurant quality pasta. It's a cheap and flavorful meal that can be paired with anything from veggies to meat.

A Reddit user recently showed off her dinner with a photo captioned, "Steamed broccoli + trader joes ricotta and spinach-filled ravioli! so delicious and filling :)"

Others chimed in about how much they loved the pasta as well with another person sharing, "Love their fresh raviolis! I like to top with their fresh vegan kale cashew pesto and a couple fresh chicken meatballs at times."