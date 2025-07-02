5 Hot Dog Chains That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients

Hot dogs once had the reputation of being strange mystery-meat packed food items, held up as the worst example of overprocessed, bad-for-you products. While there are still hot dogs who (sadly) tick those boxes, these days there are some seriously good dogs on offer, made with quality cuts of meat, and often with a price tag to go with it. Many restaurant chains are taking pride in the way they source, cook, and present their hot dogs, and some only offer the best. Here are five hot dog chains worth visiting for the perfect bite.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s delightfully crispy hot dogs are made from premium ingredients. “No hormones or antibiotics ever, split and griddled crisp,” the chain promises. “100% beef from the pros at Vienna® Beef in Chicago (contains wheat, milk, sesame, and gluten). Bonus points go to the limited edition Brisket dog, which customers went wild over. “Been eating Shake Shack about once every two weeks for a decade and can definitely say the new Brisket Chili Hotdog they are testing at my local spot is the best item they have ever had. Cannot recommend enough,” one Redditor said.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s is another chain famous for its Chicago-style hot dogs, which are made with 100% beef in a sheep casing (the jumbo hot dogs don’t have any casing). Like Shake Shack, Portillo’s also uses Vienna Beef. “Vienna Beef is proud to have maintained a relationship with the Portillo’s Restaurant Group during this legendary climb,” the hot dog manufacturer says. “From the beginning in 1963 Portillo’s has been serving Vienna Beef products.”

Nathan’s

It really doesn’t get any better than the iconic Nathan’s hot dogs. “Nathan’s Famous hot dogs are all beef, all craveable, made with our secret spice recipe,” the company says. The brand, both in restaurants and bought at a grocery store, is a firm fan-favorite dog. “I’d say Nathans is a superior frank, especially Angus, and Hebrew Nationals would be a safe mid for me,” one fan shared.

Wienerschnitzel

Good old Wienerschnitzel is not the fanciest spot but always consistent and with some great hot dogs on the menu, especiall the Premium all-beef dog. “Wienerschnitzel dogs are made with USDA approved cuts of quality meat and seasoned with a zesty blend of spices to ensure every bite is delicious and juicy!” the company says.

Sonic Drive In

Sonic's hot dog is made with 100% beef, the chain confirms. "Sonic's All-American Dog is topped with ketchup, yellow mustard, relish, diced onions and served in a soft, warm bakery bun," it says. "I love them. Especially with onions. Fresh or grilled. And jalapeños!" one Redditor said.