6 Best Fish and Chips in America, According to Diners

From NYC to Seattle, these top-rated spots serve authentic fish and chips.

Fish and chips might not be as common in the U.S. as the U.K, but certain pubs and restaurants in America are serving up British-style fish and chips so good customers can’t get enough. Fresh battered fish fried to golden perfection, big fat fries that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and of course sides like coleslaw and tartar sauce make this meal something truly special, and if you live near one of the following five spots, you’re in luck! Here are six of the best fish and chips in America, according to fans.

A Salt & Battery

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A Salt & Battery in NYC is as authentic as it gets: Fresh, crispy, lightly-battered, deep-fried cod or haddock and traditional thick-cut chips with malt vinegar and sea salt. ‘Outside of Southwark London, these are the best fish and chips we’ve had. It’s a no frills place with a diner feel similar to many small places in England. The curry sauce was also a perfect pairing. The chips were fried perfectly and to the right crisp,” one diner said.

Ye Olde English Fish & Chips

Ye Olde English Fish & Chips in Rhode Island serves up proper battered, delicious fish and chips. “First off I know my English fish n chips. You can smell the deliciousness from the large car park at the rear,” one fan said. “Always been a staple in my house since I was a kid. There’s just something about their fish and chips that no one else can beat,” another commented.

The British Chip Shop

The British Chip Shop in Haddonfield, New Jersey serves up authentic British cuisine including delicious fish and chips. “We got the fried Haddock and chips, Bangers and Mash, and the Chip Shop Sarnie. We were impressed with all 3! The fish was the best fried fish I have ever had,” one diner raved.

Lil Chippy

Lil Chippy in Portland, ME is another excellent little spot with fantastic fish and chips. “If a really great trad chippy in the UK had a baby with top-notch Japanese tempura you would get this place. Absolutely amazing,” one fan shared.

Ye Olde King’s Head

Ye Olde King’s Head in Santa Monica is one of the best spots for traditional British food, just steps from the beach. “My fish and chips were perfect. The chips were perfectly British style…thick and crispy on the outside, hot on the inside. The fish was crispy and also very hot….fully enjoyable,” one fan said.

Pacific Inn Pub

Pacific Inn Pub in Seattle is known for having exceptional Fish and Chips served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries, and panko-breaded instead of battered. “The fish are slightly crispy and the batter isn’t too thick. When you add the lemon juice and vinegar it tastes even better,” one fan said. “Also a big fan of dipping the fish into their tartar sauce. It’s also worth noting that the fries that come with are great and the coleslaw tastes very fresh.”