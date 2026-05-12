7 Burgers at Chain Restaurants Chefs Can’t Stop Talking About

Seven burgers from chain restaurants praised by chefs for flavor, quality, and execution.

It’s hard to resist a good, juicy burger on a grilled bun with your favorite toppings. A burger may seem simple to perfect, but not every chain gets it right. While there’s a plethora of burger joints to choose from, chefs say only a few truly stand out. To find the best burgers, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite ones. Here are the top seven from chain restaurants, according to the pros.

Red Robin — The Red Double with Bacon

Red Robin is known for its gourmet burgers with endless toppings. Diners can build their own burger or choose from a menu of inventive combinations, making it appealing to picky and adventurous eaters alike. The Red Double with Bacon is a favorite for Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman, Pastry Chef, Television Personality & Judge. “The flavor is always rich and satisfying, the burger is juicy, and there’s a nostalgia factor tied to the entire experience for me. I also appreciate the friendliness and service every time I go,” says Chef Kareem. “And honestly, because there aren’t locations on every corner, it doesn’t feel oversaturated. That allows them to stay true to the quality and integrity of the product they’re putting out. Plus, the endless fries are iconic.”

Ocean Prime–Sakura Wagyu Cheeseburger

Beloved for its blend of high-quality seafood and steak with a polished atmosphere, Ocean Prime is an upscale experience you likely don’t think of for good burgers, but according to Terrell Manning, celebrity chef and best-selling author, the Sakura Wagyu Cheeseburger is on a “completely different level. “You’re getting real marbling, which means built-in richness, tenderness, and flavor that most chains simply don’t execute properly,” he says. “The bite is softer, juicier, and more refined. It is closer to a steak than a traditional burger.”

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Grindhouse Killer Burgers is a small regional chain in the Atlanta area, and Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine, says it’s a must-try. “Grindhouse Killer Burgers stands out for its Grindhouse Style Burger—well-seasoned beef, a solid sear, juicy texture, and balanced toppings that don’t overpower the burger itself.” He shares, “I love the consistency and execution of the cheese and caramelized onions; it delivers bold flavor and creative combinations while still respecting what makes a classic burger work.” Chef Morgan Jr. adds, “Bold burgers paired with crispy fries and indulgent sauces make this one of Atlanta’s most satisfying burger-and-fries experiences.”

NFA Burger

NFA Burger is one of Atlanta’s most popular burger joints and has been rated the city’s best burger by several outlets on multiple occasions. NFA Burger launched from a gas station, and while it’s not a chain, it’s growing and opening a second location. It’s another spot Chef Morgan Jr. raves about. “NFA Burger has developed a cult following thanks to its Double The Classic Smashburger—crispy caramelized edges, juicy beef, melty cheese, and a buttery toasted bun that ties everything together,” he explains. “It’s the simplicity and precision that impressed me; nothing feels overdone, yet every component is intentional. It delivers the kind of balanced texture and flavor that makes it one of Georgia’s true foodie burger destinations.” He adds, “The smashburger delivers crispy edges and juicy beef, while the fries stay crisp and well-seasoned enough to hold their own.”

Culver’s ButterBurger

Culver’s delivers consistently fresh, flavorful burgers, indulgent custard, and a friendly, family-oriented experience. The frozen custards are a big draw, but the chain is also beloved for its famous ButterBurger–Culver’s elevated take on a classic American burger, where the buttered bun and high-quality beef make all the difference. “Their ButterBurger is one of those things that just works because it isn’t trying too hard,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “It’s simple, the beef has good flavor, and the bun-to-burger balance is usually really solid.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Five Guys

Five Guys doesn’t have a signature burger, but the chain offers fresh, customizable, and indulgent burgers that fans like Dozus love. “That fresh, off-the-grill feel is a big part of why I keep going back,” he says.

BurgerFi– CEO Burger

The gourmet burger market is becoming oversaturated, but the CEO burger at BurgerFi is a standout that’s getting noticed. It’s made with Wagyu beef, is made to order and is loaded with tasty toppings like candied bacon-tomato jam, truffle aioli and aged Swiss. Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality, says it’s “incredible” and at every location he’s been to, “the taste stays consistent.”