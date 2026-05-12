These steakhouse chains serve standout surf-and-turf combinations.

Surf and turf, aka “reef and beef” in Australia, was coined in the 1960s as a best-of-both-worlds gourmet indulgence pairing seafood with red meat. While assumed to be pricy, high-end steakhouses pair prime cuts like filet mignon and New York strip with lobster, but you can also find affordable combinations, like sirloin and shrimp. Where can you get the best surf and turf options? Here are 7 steakhouse chains serving the best surf-and-turf.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse offers a few surf-and-turf options to suit a variety of budgets. The 6 oz. Flo’s Filet with 4 oz. Lobster Tail is the more upscale one for $36.29. However, you can also add Redrock Grilled Shrim with Sirloin, my favorite chain restaurant shrimp option, for $24.29. “Classics like Flo’s Filet & Lobster Tail or Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp bring the heat: fresh, tender steaks loaded with killer seasoning, buttery lobster tails, or those fiery grilled shrimp that pack explosive taste in every bite,” Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, previously told ETNT. “It’s warm, made-fresh magic with that comfort-food soul hitting the sweet spot between bold flavor and addictive just one more energy. This one’s got heart, fire, and pure crowd roaring deliciousness!”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s signature sizzling filet mignon is a buttery and tender fan favorite. “I absolutely love Ruth’s Chris Steak House,” Michael Schukar, executive chef at Toku in Miami, previously told Eat This, Not That! “Their filet mignon is a simple 11-ounce filet of beef, hand cut, and seasoned to perfection. It’s always cooked perfectly, drenched in butter and served on a white hot plate, and I prefer mine alongside a bowl of New Orleans-style creamed spinach. It’s awesome every time!” Add a broiled lobster tail for an additional $25.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s butter‑poached lobster tails are legendary and can be added to any of its amazing steaks. Davidson Bettero, owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., says they have “the best Filet in the country,” he says. “As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at the The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!”

Fleming’s Prime

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Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar’s tender prime filet mignon paired with premium lobster tail is perfection. “This highly sought-after cut of beef is held in the highest regard because of its rarity, tenderness, and melt-in-your-mouth texture. In fact, its very name in French translates to cute, dainty, and delicate. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or determined to make every day extraordinary, our much raved-about Main Filet Mignon and Petite Filet Mignon will elevate any dining experience,” they say. The truffle-poached lobster is a draw as well. “The truffle poached lobster on top just sent it over and above my expectations,” one Yelp reviewer raved about the combo.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

If you like surf and turf, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse offers the option of adding a Petite Cold Water Lobster Tail for $25, or a Broiled Cold Water Lobster Tail, “Carved Tableside, Drawn Butter, Grilled Lemon” at market price to the USDA Prime filet mignon. The filet comes in sizes like 8 oz and 12 oz, these steaks are often sourced from top-tier Angus beef, called “absolute perfection,” according to Redditors. There is also a Surf & Turf Filet Trio, “Filet Medallions Topped With Mini Crab Cake, Half Lobster Tail, Jumbo Shrimp,” for $81, or a Lobster Macaroni & Cheese side for $27.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse doesn’t offer a traditional surf and turf dish, but you can add a “sidekick” of grilled shrimp to any hand-cut steaks for $7.99. “This is an affordable way to enjoy steak and seafood at Texas Roadhouse,” says Chef Andrew. The steak is always cooked to perfection and the nicely seasoned shrimp makes the ideal meal.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s Filet Mignon with Lobster Tail is an upscale option at the Aussie-inspired steakhouse for $39.99. “The 6 oz filet is blasted with bold seasoning and grilled to smoky perfection, teamed up with sweet lobster for an epic surf turf showdown,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s hearty, portion-packed, and delivers a crave-crushing flavor without the fuss.” You can also order the Center-Cut Sirloin 6oz & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie for $26.99, and the Center-Cut Sirloin 8oz & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie for $29.99.