7 Best Pan Pizzas in America, According to Diners

From Chicago to Detroit, these are the best pan pizzas in the country.

Pizza, whether a fast-food delivery option or from an upscale restaurant, remains one of the most popular foods in the country. Diners can choose endless variations for dough, toppings, and cheese, but the basic pan pizza is still a simple yet delicious choice. Of course there are several chains to choose from, but there are also some very impressive independent spots diners absolutely rave about. Here are seven of some of the best pan pizzas in America, according to fans.

Pequod’s Pizzeria

Pequod’s Pizzeria is a Chicago icon known for exceptional pan pizza, as well as typical deep dish classics. “The pan pizza is the best, with the signature burnt edge and the ingredients piled on and delicious sauce but crispy dough on the bottom,” one fan said. “Outstanding guys. Go eat here. Pizza is phenomenal and like the menu says ‘best pizza in the universe’.”

Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant

Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant in Eastpointe, MI, has delicious pan pizza customers order on repeat. “The star is the Detroit Square Pizza,” one fan said. “It is without any doubt, the best tasting pizza I’ve had of any variety, anywhere in the world. The crust has a gentle burn around the crispy edges. Sauce is tangy without being acidic and the cheese is the final ingredient to make it all harmonise.”

Palazzo Di Pizza

Palazzo Di Pizza in Royal Oak, MI is another spot with outstanding pan pizza. “I’ve had a lot of pizza around the country and world. I’ve never liked Detroit style pizza before, despite being a local, until Palazzo. Light and airy bread that doesn’t weigh you down, fresh ingredients, very balanced slice. Cannot recommend higher,” one diner raved.

Windy City Pie

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Windy City Pie in Seattle is raved about for outstanding pan pizza options. “When we placed our order, our waiter let us know it would be about 45 minutes because ‘it ain’t fast.’ It was, however, more than worth the wait,” one diner shared. “Deep, saucy, crispy, and full of flavor. Windy City Pies delivers on bringing a pizza that is unique and classic.”

Emmy Squared

Emmy Squared in Los Angeles is famous for delicious Detroit-style pan pizzas. “The pizza was absolutely delicious — perfectly crispy crust, fresh toppings, and just the right amount of cheese. You can really taste the quality!” one fan said.

SoDough Square

The pan pizzas at SoDough Square in Orlando are outstanding, fans say. “Some of the best pizza I have had and our family has tried a lot of pizza places! The service was great and the portions were excellent. Very fun options to try and the crust is crispy!” one diner shared.

Labriola Ristorante

Labriola Ristorante in Chicago has amazing pizza, diners say. “The pizza is perfectly sized, the crust has the ideal texture, and the flavors are on point. Went for a double meat topping this time—so good!” one fan said. “Don’t sleep on the garlic knots and house salad—they’re just as delicious as the pizza.”