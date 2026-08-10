I Tried 6 Mayo Brands & the Duke’s vs. Hellmann’s Debate Is Finally Settled

We taste tested Duke's, Hellmann's, and top mayonnaise brands to find the best one.

What’s a BLT without excellent mayonnaise? There are so many foods good mayonnaise complements perfectly, from piping-hot french fries to homemade tuna, chicken, or egg salad. Delicious, creamy, and versatile, mayo balances out spicy foods and can take a dull burger and make it special. There is intense rivalry between Dukes and Hellmann’s (also known as Best Foods). But which one is the best? I taste tested both those mayos along with four others to see how they stacked up in terms of taste, texture, and overall quality—here’s how they ranked, from least to best.

Primal Kitchen Mayo with Avocado Oil

Primal Kitchen Mayo with Avocado Oil is very tangy with an almost vinegary aftertaste. This is a clean mayo with just a handful of real ingredients, so anyone who is going out of their way to make healthier choices will appreciate this option. It doesn’t taste like a traditional mayo, which might suit some and not others.

Mike’s Amazing Mayonnaise

Mike’s Amazing Mayonnaise is another very tangy mayonnaise, definitely more on the acidic side rather than the creamy side. I liked the texture of it and the egg yolks gave it an extra “eggy” flavor. The flavor is quite strong but overall it’s not a bad “better for you” mayo.

Graza Fancy Nice N’ Tangy Mayonnaise

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Graza Fancy Nice N’ Tangy Mayonnaise reminded me immediately of Heinz Salad Cream, thanks to the tangy sweeter taste. Is this a flavor I associate with mayonnaise? Not really, but I appreciate the lemony taste overall. I’m not sure I would use it in sandwiches but it would make a very nice dip.

Best Foods Real Mayonnaise

Best Foods Real Mayonnaise is tangy with a mild flavor and creamy texture. It’s the perfect “basic” mayo for sandwiches and salads, with a familiar taste to anyone who grew up with this brand. I don’t dislike it, but there are definitely better options in terms of rich flavor and overall deliciousness—and one brand in particular gets the top spot.

Kraft Real Mayo

Kraft Real Mayo is lovely and creamy, with a rich mouthfeel and pleasant aftertaste. The consistency of this mayonnaise is quite thick compared to the others, and the narrow slit opening makes it perfect for sandwiches and burgers. A solid, delicious option.

Duke’s Real Mayonnaise

Duke’s Real Mayonnaise gets the top spot for me—it’s so rich and creamy, with the perfect balance between tanginess and the umami from eggs. I’m not crazy about the ingredients but when it comes to overall flavor, it’s a special treat I would use sparingly on days when I want only the best salad or sandwiches. A lovely “upscale” mayo to keep in your fridge.