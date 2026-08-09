5 Best Frozen Cinnamon Rolls, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share their favorite grocery store picks for a sweet, easy treat.

Store-bought cinnamon rolls are ideal for a quick, delicious, indulgent food with practically zero work at all. Whether it’s for breakfast, a snack, or a nice dessert, frozen cinnamon rolls mean you can have a warm sweet baked treat without any actual baking. But which ones are best? With so many options on grocery store shelves, shoppers know what they like and which are simply not worth the money or calories: Here are five of the best frozen and refrigerated cinnamon rolls, according to fans.

Rhodes Frozen Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting

Rhodes Frozen Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting taste as close to homemade as it gets. “I will tell you these are better than any of the 20 homemade recipes I’ve tried. I add a couple tablespoons of butter sliced up and about 3/4 cup of brown sugar and a tsp of cinnamon to the bottom of the pan and they are perfect,” one Walmart shopper said.

Magnolia Table Classic Cinnamon Rolls

Magnolia Table Classic Cinnamon Rolls are on the sweeter side, which some shoppers love. “These are incredibly delicious for store purchased cinnamon rolls. I was excited to see them as they are the cleanest cinnamon rolls I have seen in big box stores,” one fan said. “I am not in a season to make homemade and these hit the mark!”

RoRo’s Cinnamon Rolls

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RoRo’s Cinnamon Rolls are fantastic taste and quality, fans say. “RoRo’s Cinnamon Rolls are simply the best! They taste like homemade rolls. Their cinnamon rolls are a delicious, afternoon or evening treat,” one shopper raved.

Member’s Mark Cinnamon Rolls

Member’s Mark Cinnamon Rolls have a delicious, authentic freshly-baked taste. “Delicious! I made homemade cream cheese frosting and it was the perfect combo,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “Instructions aren’t great, but I baked them for 25 minutes at 350 with a little pan of water in there to give them some steam as well. They were a Father’s Day hit at our church! And a great price for so many!”

Mackenzie Limited Iced Cinnamon Rolls

Mackenzie Limited Iced Cinnamon Rolls look and taste like gourmet baked goods. “Loved them! They were a real treat for a Sunday morning,” one happy shopper said.