5 Best Frozen Quiches, According to Shoppers

Top grocery picks make breakfast, brunch, or dinner simple.

I love how delicious and versatile homemade quiche is, but it can take a while to prepare and bake from scratch—which is where frozen options come in handy. These freezer aisle classics can be kept on hand for a lovely breakfast, brunch, dinner… There is no time of day where quiche doesn’t make an exceptional meal, and many frozen options taste as good as homemade. If you’re looking to restock the freezer, the following items are well worth adding to the list: Here are five of the best frozen quiches, according to shoppers.

La Terra Fina Classic Lorraine Quiche

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La Terra Fina Classic Lorraine Quiche is packed with amazing flavor. “I’ve always been a fan of the Spinach Artichoke quiche, however this Lorraine is incredible! We made it for a bridal shower brunch the other day and it was a huge hit! Also nice to not have to make it from scratch!” one Sprouts shopper said.

Nancy’s Petite Quiche Lorraine & Florentine

Nancy’s Petite Quiche variety pack contains both Lorraine and florentine mini-quiches. “These are so yummy and so convenient for a quick treat when surprise guests arrive! We’ve enjoyed these with friends many times when we prefer a night of appetizers instead of a heavy meal!” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Trader Joe’s Quiche Lorraine

Trader Joe’s Quiche Lorraine is a fan-favorite frozen item. “This was really good, but I would have preferred if it included a little more ham,” one shopper said. “I baked it in the oven. Directions say you can also microwave it. That piece they show on the cover would be bite-size. I split it into 2 pieces.”

Signature SELECT Florentine Mini Quiche

Signature SELECT Florentine Mini Quiches are outstanding, fans rave. “Nothing needed to improve. Tasty and filling. My niece and nephew love it for breakfast.Nothing needed to improve. Tasty and filling. My niece and nephew love it for breakfast,” one shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche

Trader Joe’s Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche is ideal for air fryer cooking, fans say. “Oh Broccoli Cheddar Quiche I’ve missed you so! 15 minutes in the air fryer at 400 degrees and it came out perfectly,” one Redditor shared.