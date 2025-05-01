7 Insider Orders From Texas Roadhouse Employees

If you've spent any of your time on the internet, you know everyone's got an opinion about literally everything. That includes restaurants and food, and of course that includes the people who work in the restaurants, making and bringing you your food. Lucky for us, many of them are willing to spill the secrets, like employees at Texas Roadhouse.

Why is the food at Texas Roadhouse so good? On one thread, a self-identified former employee wrote, "The secret to everything at Roadhouse is everything being incredibly fresh and made from scratch. The steaks were probably cut that day or the day before, the dressings were made from scratch that day or the day before."

Not only do the employees share their favorite orders, they share some smart hacks to make the menu items tastier, and give tips about how to get the most bang for your buck at the steakhouse. Read on for their insider orders.

Filet Medallions

Per item: 760 calories Fat: 30g (10g saturated fat, 1.5g trans fat), Sodium: 2,510mg Carbs: (5g fiber, 5g sugar), Protein: 74g

This sleeper might be one of the best deals on the menu at Texas Roadhouse. An order consists of three 3 oz medallions of filet, which is a "Total of 9oz filet that costs a dollar less than the 8oz filet. The Medallions also come on a bed of rice plus the two sides that meals get," a former employee wrote. They added another tip, "You can sub the rice for a third side if you prefer."

Prime Rib

Per 12 oz. item : 950 calories

Fat : 72g (31g saturated fat, 5g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,660mg

Carbs : 3g (2g fiber, 2g sugar)

Protein : 74g

"How fresh it is will depend on how busy your Roadhouse is. The busier, the better because those prime ribs sit in a dedicated warmer," an employee wrote. They added, "You can also request 'end cut' if you love the bark like me, and a good roadhouse sets these aside in the warmer assuming someone will request it. No extra cost there."

All American Cheeseburger

Per item : 880 calories

Fat : 55g (22g saturated fat, 4g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,970mg

Carbs : 48g (5g fiber, 11g sugar)

Protein : 50g

This mighty burger has fans in employees and diners, with one writing, "Texas Roadhouse has some of the best burgers around, too. It's weird to order a burger at a steak joint, but damn, they're good." An employee responded with a tip, "Next time ask how much it is to add a patty. It used to be only $2 to make it a double and they're 1/2 lb patties to begin with!"

Rattlesnake Bites

Per item : 560 calories

Fat : 36g (19g saturated fat, .5g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,430mg

Carbs : 34g (3g fiber, 3g sugar),

Protein :5g

A poppable, shareable take on jalapeno poppers, the Rattlesnake Bites starter, which sees diced jalapenos and jack cheese fried and served with a Cajun dipping sauce, is a popular pick. "Rattlesnake bites are the best app on the menu and I'll die on that hill," wrote one employee. Another added, "I agree, the Rattlesnake bites are the best appetizer."

Texas Red Chili

Per item : 500 calories

Fat : 31g (13g saturated fat, 1g trans fat)

Sodium :1,460mg

Carbs : 13g (5g fiber, 8g sugar)

Protein : 33 g

Available with or without beans, this chili is another sleeper that's a protein packed treat, according to a former server. "As previously stated, Texas Roadhouse hand cuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted," they wrote. "Making this one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat. I'm a big fan."

Beef Tips

Per item : 710 calories

Fat : 41g (12g saturated fat, .5g trans fat)

Sodium : 2,970 mg

Carbs : 25g (3g fiber, 10g sugar)

Protein : 38g

A hearty staple, the beef tips dinner has meaty cuts of steak served with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes and one side. An employee wrote that there was one more item, "I think deserves mentioning: beef tips (huge portion for the price)." Another added, "I got the Beef tips last time we went to Texas Roadhouse and I was surprised by how good it was! And I had plenty to take home too!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baked Sweet Potato

Per item : 350 calories

Fat : 9g (3.5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 105mg

Carbs : 62g (10g fiber, 19g sugar)

Protein : 6g

You can't hit a steakhouse and skip a potato side, and employees say the best choice is the baked sweet potato. "The baked sweet potato is the best side. I have eaten at several different locations and the sweet potatoes are always cooked perfectly," wrote one. You can order this plain if you're keeping it healthy, or pile on marshmallows and caramel sauce if you're not!