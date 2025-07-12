This Major Chain Has “America’s Best Chicken Sandwich”

Chicken-based menu items have never been more popular—just this year there are new and returning chicken burritos, wraps, and sandwiches from Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Sonic, Popeyes, Wendy’s, and more. Yelp just released its first-ever list of the Top 20 Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich Chains, revealing searches were up 125% for “chicken sandwich” in June 2025, compared to June 2019. But which chain has the absolute best chicken sandwiches? “These brands have more than 100 historical chains, operate in multiple states and feature reviews raving about their chicken,” Yelp says. Here’s which chicken sandwiches are taking the top spot across the nation.

Denny’s

Who knew Denny’s had such great chicken sandwiches? The hearty Crispy Bacon Ranch Sandwich and BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich are highly rated by Denny’s guests. “Crispy Bacon Ranch Sandwich from @Denny’s Diner definitely gets two thumbs up from me,” one happy customer said on TikTok.

Habit Burger & Grill

Coming in hot at number 6, Habit Burger has some seriously delicious chicken sandwiches on the menu like the Grilled Chicken, Crispy Chicken, and—my all-time favorite—the Chicken Club. “Don’t forget the Chicken Club on sourdough! My weekly go-to!” one Redditor said. The Santa Barbara Cobb is also fantastic.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

Popeye’s comes in at number 5, holding steady as the restaurant chain that arguably started the whole chicken sandwich craze. “Wait till you try the spicy chicken sandwich and the ghost pepper chicken sandwich when it’s back!! Popeyes is elite,” one fan raved. “Ghost pepper is the GOAT,” another agreed.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack comes in at number 4 with the fan-favorite sandwiches like the Chicken Shack and Avocado Bacon Chicken, which many customers consider to be the best of the best. “I had no clue how good they were until recently. Don’t sleep on this, people,” one Redditor said. “Best chicken sandwich in fast food imo,” another commented.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers comes in at a very respectable number 3, with fans raving about the Chicken Sandwich and sauces from the rapidly-expanding chain. “No joke the chicken sandwich at Raising Cane’s would be the best sandwich on the market if it had pickles. Added some to mine almost cried,” one enthusiastic fan said.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken comes in at number 2, fully deserving all the praise it gets from happy customers, no matter what their spice tolerance. “My regular order now is an Extra Hot sandwich, perfect spice level when I want something genuinely hot but still enjoyable where I live,” one Redditor shared. “Funny story, the first time I went I ordered a Reaper Tender and Extra Hot Sandwich. They gave me a Reaper Sandwich and an Extra Hot Tender. I finished the Extra Hot Tender thinking it was the reaper and was unimpressed. Then I bit into the Actual Reaper Sandwich and it slapped me in the face.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chick-fil-A

And the winner is… Chick-fil-A, holding strong as America’s favorite chicken sandwich chain, fighting off scrappy contenders left and right to hold the top spot. “By far the best chicken sandwich. Look, I’ve tried them all. In my opinion, CFA has by far the best ones. Even when you go during the busy rush hour, it’s better than what you’d get at other places. Oh and I don’t know how they hire, but they seem to have the friendliest employees,” one happy customer said.

