7 Best Steakhouse Chains Ranked by Real Customers

There are many steakhouses to choose from, but which is the best? We analyzed Reddit threads, considering customer experiences based on various factors, including food quality, value, taste, ambiance, and consistency. According to customers, steak quality and flavor were the most critical factors. Next, consistency was the biggest decider, followed by the value of food, side dishes and extras, service and atmosphere, and overall sentiment. Here are the seven best steakhouses according to customers, ranked from least to most-liked.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse, a Houston-based chain owned by Landry's, got a few honorable mentions.

Pros: Many customers swear by the quality of Saltgrass steaks, noting that it's a step above Outback and Texas Roadhouse.

Cons: The biggest cons according to customers? Inconsistency with quality, with complaints ranging from fatty cuts to underwhelming flavors.

Overall: A solid choice for steak, but there are better options.

Reddit Verdict: "I've been to Saltgrass a couple of times and have always had a good experience there," one person says.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse, the Aussie-themed meatery, provoked a mixed response with Redditors, many of who noted the chain isn't as good as it once was.

Pros: According to customers, one of the biggest pros about Outback is the Bloomin' Onion, while others maintain that some locations still serve a decent steak.

Cons: Many people note that quality has slipped significantly. Others note their steaks are overly salty or underwhelming.

Overall: Serious steak lovers will be disappointed, but Outback is great for sides.

Reddit Verdict: "Outback used to be the gold standard chain steak house (growing up, it was Steak and Ale). Now it's not bad for a work lunch but not worth going to for a 'good steak,'" one person said.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is a higher-end steakhouse that many people swear by.

Pros: Customers maintain that the high-end chain offers consistently high-quality steaks cooked in 1200-degree ovens, and consider it "top tier."

Cons: The biggest con is the price, with some Redditors feeling it's not worth the price compared to other options.

Overall: An excellent option for a fine dining experience but not the best value.

Reddit Verdict: "Ruthies will never let me down. Even on a well-done steak it still melts :)" someone said.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse offers high-end steaks comparable to Ruth's Chris for a more affordable price.

Pros: Customers maintain that Fleming's is great for high-quality steaks and excellent service.

Cons: Like Ruth's Chris, Fleming's is expensive, with some claiming that Longhorn and Texas Roadhouse offer more overall value.

Overall: A solid premium steakhouse for those who aren't on a tight budget.

Reddit Verdict: "Fleming's is my go to" one says.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is one of the most adored places for a good cut of meat at an affordable price

Pros: Carnivores maintain that Longhorn offers the best quality, consistency, and price balance.

Cons: Overcooking or bland steaks can be an issue at some locations.

Overall: Among budget-friendly steakhouse, Longhorn is one of the best options.

Reddit Verdict: "I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared," one person wrote. "Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!"

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is the top choice for a budget-friendly steak.

Pros: Customers maintain that the chain offers great value, large portions, and a fun atmosphere.

Cons: Some find the restaurant's atmosphere too loud or chaotic.

Overall: For the value, you can't beat Texas Roadhouse

Reddit Verdict: "Our local Roadhouse is extremely well managed. It's shows from the service to the food," one person said. Another said it is "pretty good for the price," adding they "really recommend going there."

The Capital Grille

If you can afford it, The Capital Grille is the best chain to go for a great steak.

Pros: The high-end steakhouse is expensive, but worth it, with excellent steak, service, and sides.

Cons: The price.

Overall: According to meat eaters, The Capital Grill is the best steakhouse chain if price is no object

Reddit Verdict: "Capital Grille is phenomenal," writes one person.