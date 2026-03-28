6 LongHorn Steakhouse Items I Just Tried and the Best Steak Actually Blew Me Away

A writer reveals the best steak and other must-try orders on the LongHorn menu.

I am a big fan of LongHorn Steakhouse. While it’s not the fanciest Darden chain, it offers great value, serving up delicious steaks and sides for reasonable prices. I recently dined at the Jenkintown, PA, restaurant and feasted on some delicious fare while experiencing top-notch service. The brand takes customer satisfaction seriously, with the manager, Andrew Richman, explaining that he has been with the company for several years and opened this exact location. Our server, Soniya, a college student, was eager to make recommendations. The meal did not disappoint. Here are my recommendations on what to order the next time you are at LongHorn, including the best steak on the menu.

The Best Steak on the Menu: The LongHorn Porterhouse

Soniya recommended the premium steak on the menu, The LongHorn Porterhouse, at $36.29. “It’s the best of both worlds,” she told me. She was not wrong. The 22-ounce chunk of meat combines a bone-in New York strip with a generous filet mignon. The meat is seasoned to perfection and grilled over the fire to your liking. I opted for medium rare. It was honestly delicious. My boyfriend and I could easily have shared the meal, but I didn’t mind that we both went home with leftovers. What made the steak so delicious? First, the meat itself was a great cut.

Runner Up: Flo’s Filet Is Also Amazing

My usual order at LongHorn is Flo’s Filet. I like that you can get a smaller or larger piece of meat, depending on how hungry you are. Filet mignon is lean and very tender. You can definitely tell the difference between this one and, say, the New York Strip or the Sirloin. It’s also super reasonably priced for a filet.

Best Appetizer: The Texas Tonion

If you are only going to order one appetizer at LongHorn, it should be The Texas Tonion. This is how I remember the OG Bloomin’ Onion at Outback tasting: Super fresh, perfectly seasoned, cooked to perfection on the inside, and crispy breading on the outside. Because the onion petals are separated, there are no soggy bites. And, the “zesty dip” it comes with is darn delicious.

Best Salad: Strawberry and Pecan

So I usually get the side salad or Caesar at LongHorn, but my boyfriend opted for the Strawberry and Pecan as one of his sides. Now it’s my favorite. It starts with a bed of farm-fresh field greens topped with fresh-cut strawberries, grapes, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, and a refreshing raspberry vinaigrette.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best Sides: Brussels Sprouts

You can’t go wrong with any of the LongHorn Steakhouse sides, but the Crispy Brussels Sprouts are one of the best of any steakhouse. The perfectly cooked cruciferous veggie is served with a decadent smoky honey butter that pairs perfectly with the steaks.

Best Dessert: Chocolate Stampede

Our server convinced us that dessert was a good idea, even though we were delightfully full. We opted for the Chocolate Stampede, which is basically a sampler of all things chocolate. It comes with six different kinds of chocolate, paired with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. It’s honestly big enough for a huge table to share.