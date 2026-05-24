These new Costco finds include snacks, desserts, and easy summer meals.

Summer is finally here (well, almost), and Costco is delivering. I hit my local warehouse this week, and there were so many delicious new food finds in every section, from the bakery and deli to the freezers and pantry aisles. I couldn’t decide what to buy, because everything looked delicious. What are some of the most exciting products at the store, according to shoppers and Costco experts? Here are the 5 best new Costco finds this week.

Orange Chicken Puffs

Costco Buys shared about a wild new Asian-inspired snack. “These Orange Chicken Puffs at Costco are such a wild and addicting snack find! They’re made with premium rice and potato flour in a fun drumstick shape, and that sweet and tangy mandarin orange chicken flavor is seriously spot on. If you love orange chicken you need to try these immediately,” they wrote about the $8.69 item.

Hershey’s S’mores Kit Flavor Combos

Costco now has genius s’mores kits. ” S’mores season is HERE and the Hershey’s S’mores Kit Flavor Combos at Costco has everything you need to make it epic! You get three flavor options including classic Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate with Caramel, and Reese’s Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter, plus marshmallows and graham crackers all in one box. Three different s’mores combos in one kit is absolutely genius,” Costco Buys shared about the $14.99 item.

Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites

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There are also new sweet treats that aren’t super bad for you. “These Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites at Costco are such a fun and addicting snack! Each bite is a shortbread cookie filled with a sweet strawberry flavored crème and has no preservatives or artificial flavors. They taste exactly like a strawberry shortcake bar and I absolutely cannot stop eating them,” Costco Buys shared about the $11.49 item.

Pistachio Cheesecake

Costco Wonders shared about a popular new item in the bakery. “Costco just dropped a brand new bakery dessert at the warehouse with this pistachio cheesecake and it’s the kind of item that instantly stands out in the bakery case. The creamy cheesecake paired with the pistachio topping gives it that rich sweet-and-nutty flavor that feels way more premium than expected,” they wrote.

Braised Beef and Yukon Potatoes

Over in the deli, there are so many delicious looking ready-to-heat options. “Costco just dropped a brand new comfort meal at the warehouse with this braised beef and Yukon potatoes setup and it’s the kind of deli find that makes dinner way easier. The beef looks tender, the potatoes are hearty, and everything comes ready to heat and serve. Share with a friend who loves easy dinner finds,” Costco Wonders shared.