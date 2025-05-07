7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Onion Rings

Americans lead the world in onion ring consumption, so it's safe to say they really love this addictively crispy, crunchy, savory side. Adults and children alike can't get enough of the deep-fried treat, some customers being so obsessed they will make a trip to a specific restaurant for the onion rings alone. But which onion rings are worth your time and money? Ring-lovers online have very strong opinions about where the best onion rings are to be found—here are seven restaurant chains serving the absolute best onion rings, according to customers.

Red Robin

Red Robin's Towering Onion Rings are served with Campfire Mayo and Ranch dressing for dips. "Onion rings are definitely not bottomless as a side," one Redditor said. "If they were I would've ran them out of business already."

The Habit

The Habit has some seriously tasty onions rings, fans say. "Best onion rings I've had so far," one commented. "Habit slaps everytime 🔥 Great quality burgers, fries, and the onion rings are nice and tasty with a satisfying crunchiness 😋," another agreed. "I'm a sucker for a good onion ring because when they're good, I almost like 'em better than fries. It's just not many places are consistent with them, so it's always a gamble," another commented.

Culver's

Culver's onion rings have achieved cult-status. "A fresh salty Culver's onion ring is the best food to ever exist," one Redditor said. "Culvers onion rings are by far the best fast food onion ring, but then again culvers does like to teeter on the line of fast food and casual dining," another agreed.

Whataburger

Whataburger's onion rings are worth the trip alone, fans say. "Whataburger has battered onion rings! It's literally the only thing I go there for," one fan raved. "Whataburger. A lil greasy but the light crisp is delightful," another agreed.

Burger King

Burger King fans love the onion rings so much, they get excited when a random ring finds its way into the fries. "Onion Rings are great and BK always does them right. It's so hard to ruin them too. Also – I'm adding Onion Rings are WAAAAAAYYYY better than French Fries!!!" one excited Redditor said.

A&W

The perfectly-crunchy onion rings at A&W are another winner with customers. "IMO A&W has dynamite onion rings. Some people will disagree because they're breaded instead of battered, but I think they're the best," one fan insisted. A former A&W employee confirmed the chain makes them fresh every day. "They take full onions and cut them up with a fancy device that literally creates rings. They get battered and tossed in the breading then put in the fridge to use during the day."

Portillo's

Several customers noted that Portillo's, known for its hot dogs and Italian beef, makes spectacular made-to-order onion rings. "Portillo's here in Illinois (Chicagoland, for me) has really solid onion rings," one Redditor shared.