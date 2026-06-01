5 Peanut Butter Brands Shoppers Say Taste Best on Toast

These are the five peanut butter brands shoppers agree taste best on toast.

When you’re making something as simple as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich (or even more basic, a peanut butter sandwich), ingredients really matter. Having a good peanut butter that stands out can make a simple sandwich taste special. Whether you’re going for a basic, store-bought brand, or grinding your own honey roasted peanuts at Whole Foods, it has to taste amazing. Here are five brands that shoppers say are the best.

Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is a favorite among peanut butter lovers. “Jif Natural. Love that they use molasses to sweeten it. It’s perfect,” a Reddit user said. “I never realized they used molasses. I love that stuff,” another said. “Jif is what saved the union (made of molasses, less sugarcane),” another said. More followed, with someone saying “I knew there was a reason I liked it.”

Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter

Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter is another popular choice from the brand. “Jif crunchy. It’s intensely peanutty, just sweet enough, and a nice texture both for sammiches and spooning,” a Reddit user said. “Jif all the way!!! And extra crunchy is always my go to,” another said. A third stated that “extra crunch is the best. Recently saw Skippy extra crunchy in a store and tried it. It was good but decades of only eating Jif because they were the only ones that made extra crunchy kind of makes it the only one for me.”

Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Crunchy Unsalted

Peanut Butter Crunchy Unsalted has an ingredients list of dry roasted peanuts, and that’s that. The simple, but delicious peanut butter has gained the attention of shoppers. “Trader Joe’s crunchy unsalted,” a Reddit user said. “Same for me, but salted. Great flavor and value,” another followed, with a third saying, “I love the salted creamy version.”

Crazy Richards Crunchy Peanut Butter

Crazy Richards Crunchy Peanut Butter (or creamy, whatever you prefer) lists simply peanuts under ingredients, leading to shoppers being big fans of the brand. “Crazy Richards..I like doctoring it up with local honey and Saigon cinnamon,” a Reddit user said. “Crazy Richard’s, [because] it tastes amazing and has 1 Ingredient: Peanuts,” another said. More followed, saying things like “totally agree! Super reasonable price too for being purely peanuts without additional junk.”

Adams Natural Peanut Butter

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Adams Natural Peanut Butter is delicious and simple, with nothing but roasted peanuts and salt. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and no sugar added, according to the company. “Adams. As long as you stir it well, it’s divine! I put an old stand mixer attachment in my drill and get the oil reincorporated really well,” a Reddit user said. “I second Adam’s PB. Top tier stuff,” another said.