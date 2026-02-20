7 Best Regional Restaurant Chains in Illinois, According to Diners

These Illinois chain restaurants are local favorites.

If you love hot dogs, deep dish pizza, pork tenderloin sandwiches, Italian beef sandwiches and much more, Illinois has you covered. The state is home to some truly amazing restaurants, both independent family-own spots and popular chains both locals and visitors love. The chain restaurants diners return to again and again are known for great quality and value, consistently serving up excellent food. Here are seven of the best regional chain restaurants in Illinois, according to diners.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s has been serving up delicious Chicago street food since 1963, with diners raving about the famous hot dogs which are shipped to restaurants across the country. “Everyone gets the beef or the hot dog but try the burger,” one fan said. “IMO it is the best burger of any fast food chain. Absolutely delicious. Pair it with their cheese fries, which again are the best cheese fries in fast food.”

Beef-A-Roo

Beef-A-Roo is popular for its famous signature roast beef sandwiches, loaded fries, hand-crafted burgers and shakes, and more. “Excellent food as always! I usually get the roast beef… My usual… Usually… But I got the Wild West Burger which was awesome too!! Paired with cheesy fries and a decadent chocolate shake really hit the spot!” one fan said.

Maid-Rite

Maid-Rite has been making loose-meat sandwiches since 1926 customers absolutely love, and not just for nostalgia. “This has been standard Saturday lunch growing up,” one Springfield-based diner said. “And when I went to SHS, this was also lunch some days. This is an institution. The owner is so nice, and you cannot recreate these at home. It’s the bun/mustard/pickle combo and the meat is just right. Add a homemade root beer and you are good to go!”

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is famous for serving up delicious Chicago deep dish pizza since 1971. “We started with calamari as an appetizer — perfectly crispy and delicious — and then enjoyed a large Chicago-style pizza,” one guest said. “The size was great for sharing, and every bite was rich, flavorful, and truly worth the wait.”

Billy Goat Tavern

Fan favorite chain Billy Goat Tavern was founded in 1934 and continues to give customers the best “Double Cheezborger” straight from the grill. “Somehow landed here and let me tell you…the burger was SO good!” one diner raved. “I was originally going to stick with a single patty, but went with the double and couldn’t be happier with that choice. Everything is made fresh to order—one cashier running the counter while the chef is back there flipping burgers to perfection.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse and Bar

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse and Bar is famous for exceptional steak, burgers, pasta, and much more. “Great food, great service, and fun scenery. I loved their avocado crostini. The Rigatoni was the best I ever had. The New York strip was cooked perfectly. This is a great place to have a nice and large family gathering,” one diner shared.

Al’s #1 Italian Beef

Diners love the exceptional sandwiches at Al’s #1 Italian Beef. “Al’s #1 Italian Beef is a true Chicago classic and absolutely lives up to its legendary reputation… The star of the show is, of course, the Italian beef sandwich,” one fan said. “The meat is incredibly tender, thinly sliced, and packed with flavor. Whether you go sweet peppers, hot giardiniera, or fully dipped, every bite delivers that perfect balance of savory, juicy, and spicy that Chicagoans swear by.”