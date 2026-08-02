Discover five restaurant chains known for serving the largest burritos in America.

Last night I went to Chipotle to pick up dinner for my family. I usually get one of the Mexican chain’s bowls, as I try to avoid flour tortillas. However, while waiting for my food, I became enchanted watching one of the workers roll up a massive, stuffed-to-the-brim burrito. I literally couldn’t believe how big it was, watching her wrestle with the tin foil, attempting to roll it up for a to-go order. It made me wonder: What Mexican chains have the biggest burritos? Here are 5 restaurant chains that serve the biggest burritos in America.

Freebirds World Burrito

Diners appreciate the epically big Massive Monster super-size burrito at Freebirds. “Where to begin! Chipotle is dry and has a monotonous flavor. Freebirds is bright and has a way better variety. The steak (which is my favorite meat on burritos) is tender and juicy at Freebirds,” one says. “The sauces are way better too. More options at Freebirds.” And, the burritos are super tasty. “Freebirds is better than chipotle by every measure,” another declares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

As mentioned earlier, Chipotle has some of the biggest customized burritos. Diners love the options and delicious meat variety, ranging from carne asada and steak to sofritas, a tofu option. You can also choose from white or brown rice, pinto or black beans, and so many other toppings. If you want your burrito super-sized, ask for double rice.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

The iconic giant Homewrecker burrito at Moe’s Southwest Grill is another customer favorite. “Not sure why, but for me personally Moes just always seems fresher, better, tastes more, has larger servings, and not like chain food unlike Chipotle. I wish I could define the difference with better eloquence. Probably just taking more time to do it correctly with better quality ingredients. It just an opinion,” one says.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Qdoba Mexican Eats burritos have a devoted fan base who appreciate the free guacamole and queso, large portions, and a strong value compared to competitors. “There used to be a qdoba where we live. It’s closed unfortunately. I went once I think and it was good. Much better than chipotle,” a diner says. “Not really an opinion when its a fact. Qdoba is far superior to Chiptole and Moe’s. It’s not even close really,” another says.

Baja Fresh

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If you live near a Baja Fresh, make sure and order one of their heavy, ultra-stuffed burritos. “The chicken burrito I got was amazing lots of flavor and very fresh friendly staff,” a Yelper writes. “Love Baja Fresh. I wanna say that the guy who handed me my order that I called in for was super nice and I always remember them always being so nice in the front and ready to assist. They also gave me all the sauces that I put in my order which sadly a lot of establishments just don’t even bother to count or make sure anymore. Just really friendly vibes all around and the burritos are delicious. I got the nacho burrito and made it wet with red sauce and it was delicious.”