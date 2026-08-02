From classic New York-style slices to creative flavors, these chains serve the best cheesecake, according to diners.

I love a good slice of cheesecake. Compared to other desserts, I find cheesecake to be a mild option that appeals to a wider demographic. It’s literally on the menu of so many different types of restaurants, ranging from Asian and Italian to steakhouses and Jewish delis. Where can you get the most delicious cheesecakes? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best cheesecake, according to diners.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is a major chain that literally revolves its menu around cheesecake desserts, and it’s reliably delicious. The chain offers over 30 signature varieties based on Evelyn Overton’s original 1940s recipe. From the classic Original to the Oreo Dream Extreme and Adam’s Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple, you can’t go wrong no matter what you order. “The vanilla bean flavored cheesecake from the CheeseCake Factory is unmatched so simple yet so good,” a Redditor says. “I really haven’t met a cheesecake I haven’t liked from there,” another says.

Junior’s Cheesecake

Junior’s famous New York cheesecake is a big apple staple that is famed for its iconic Brooklyn-style sponge-cake-crusted plain New York cheesecake. “Junior’s cheesecake is very popular. they use a sponge base cake instead of a graham cracker base. they make them all in NY. their cheesecakes are delicious,” a Redditor says. Another declares it a “slice of heaven.”

Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s Italian-style strawberry-topped cheesecake is a customer favorite. The Ricotta cheesecake has a shortbread cookie crust, topped with seasonal strawberry sauce. There is also a pumpkin cheesecake in the fall that is a diner favorite. “It’s pretty bomb! Fall seasonal,” one Redditor says.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s is one of the more surprising places to get a delicious slice of New York-Style Cheesecake. “Rich, creamy cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with fresh berries for a classic, luscious dessert experience,” the menu says. “That cheesecake at PF changs is good. Seemed dense but not sure if NY style,” a Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has the best desserts ever. During a recent dining experience, the manager brought out a tray so I could sample them all. I can report back that the cheesecake is one of the best I’ve ever had, a Brûléed New York-style cheesecake, served with seasonal berries. It isn’t served by the slice. Instead, it is a mini round cheesecake that is just as adorable as it is delicious.