These restaurant chains serve oversized cookies that are worth every delicious bite.

In my opinion, cookies should never be an afterthought. If you are going to indulge in a sugary, buttery, calorie-filled sweet treat, it might as well be the most delicious cookie money can buy, am I right? Not all cookies are worth investing hundreds of calories in. If you are going to eat one, go big. Where can you get the most delicious, massive cookies? Here are 5 restaurant chains that serve the biggest cookies in America.

Crumbl Cookies

The first time I had a Crumbl Cookie it was love at first bite. The chain is devoted to serving oversized rotating specialty cookies, dropping new, delicious flavors weekly. You aren’t even meant to finish a cookie in a single serving, with the chain selling cookie cutters to divide them up. “A Crumbl cookie is meal-sized,” a Redditor says. “Crumbl cookies are gargantuan,” another agrees.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

I love a hot cookie skillet. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse understands the cookie skillet assignment with its Pizookie range of hot fudge sundaes. The Chocolate Chunk Pizookie comes with a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie and rich vanilla bean ice cream. “The real, original, classic ice cream cookie dessert that spawned a hundred knockoffs,” they wrote. “This combination of a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie with cold, fresh vanilla bean ice cream is one of those desserts that you must experience to believe. Each Pizookie® is baked thick in a deep dish pizza pan so it’s crisp on the bottom, chewy on the edges and soft in the middle.”

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is another place that bakes up cookies so good, an entire chain is devoted to it. Think thick jumbo warm cookies in unbelievable flavors. “My gf who’s a s’mores fanatic put me onto insomnia’s s’mores cookie 3 years ago and it is amazing 🤤!” a Redditor says. “The cookies are always hot and fresh and have that fresh dough fall apartness without actually being just dough,” another adds.

Potbelly

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Potbelly cookies are famous massive, soft, and freshly baked daily, with popular options like the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie, and Chocolate Brownie Cookie. “Potbelly cookies are amazing,” a Redditor exclaims. “It’s so good and buttery and soft and crunchy all at once,” a Redditor says about the sugar cookie.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread has so many delicious cookie options that my kids beg for every time we dine at the bakery-oriented chain. They love the frosted sugar cookies, which change shape seasonally, but adults usually gravitate toward the giant kitchen sink cookie. “The kitchen sink cookie is fantastic!” a Redditor declares. “The kitchen sink cookie is fantastic!” says another.