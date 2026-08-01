7 Restaurant Chains That Give You the Best Free Bread Before Dinner

These popular dining spots still serve complimentary rolls, biscuits, and croissants.

Enjoying complimentary bread before a meal is always a treat, especially when the bread is freshly-baked and made in house. This pre-appetizer is a lifesaver when you are hungrier than usual, and especially if you have children with you who need to eat something before having meltdowns. Whether served with special butter or just warm by itself, these restaurant breads are not only delicious but free for diners to enjoy: Here are seven chains that still serve free bread before dinner.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s famous warm rolls with honey cinnamon butter are worth a trip to the restaurant for that item alone. “They are perfection! They used to be bigger though, but that’s okay with me since I watch my carbs on a typical day,” one fan said.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão diners can enjoy warm, complimentary pão de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) as part of the standard meal service and it is absolutely delicious. “They serve a special Brazilian bread that was incredibly delicious — made with cheese and a type of flour. The texture was so unique that at first, I thought it was made from potatoes!” one diner said.

Olive Garden

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Olive Garden‘s free buttery, garlicky breadsticks have become the stuff of legend. “An Olive Garden Favorite. Available freshly-baked or bake-at-home,” the chain says. Diners can opt to add an extra dozen or half dozen breadsticks to their to-go orders.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse serves up delicious warm honey wheat bread for hungry diners to enjoy before and during their meals. The bread is perfect by itself or paired with a delicious soup like the Shrimp & Lobster Chowder: Creamy chowder loaded with shrimp, lobster, corn, red bell peppers, and potatoes, and topped with fresh green onions.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits are free for dine-in customers who order a meal. All entrées come with two warm, house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits. If that’s not enough, diners have the option to order more from the menu (but not free after the first two!).

Logan’s Roadhouse

The delicious Made-From-Scratch Yeast Rolls at Logan’s Roadhouse are a fan-favorite item, served warm and ready to pull apart. Diners also have the option to order a dozen take-and-bake dough balls home with them.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Free croissants? It sounds too good to be true but that’s what you get at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “We want to make sure you always ‘Get a lot. For not a lot.’ at Cheddar’s. That’s why we welcome you with a free round of our fresh-baked Honey Butter Croissants every time you walk in the door,” the chain says.