These breakfast chains serve fluffy omelets and crispy bacon diners rave about.

I love an overstuffed omelet with meat, cheese, and veggies. The only thing that makes it better? A side of bacon. Luckily, there are a handful of chains that serve delicious, fluffy omelets alongside thick, savory strips of bacon. Where can you indulge in both for your next breakfast out? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best omelets and bacon, according to diners.

First Watch

First Watch is one of the best places to go for an omelet that tastes fresh and is made from scratch with soft and fluffy eggs. The Works Omelet, a cage-free egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes with Cheddar and Monterey Jack, is a popular item. “I usually wouldn’t review a chain restaurant but First Watch is a solid brunch spot,” one diner said. “Stopped in today with a friend and got ‘The Works’ omelette. Food and service were very good,” they added. “My bacon omelet was so good, loaded with bacon. Their special toast is almost a meal in itself esp with their jam,” another fan said. “There are so many options and everything is so good! My favorites are the huge chocolate chip pancakes and literally every omelette!” another shared. And, the Million Dollar Bacon is darn delicious. “Four slices of our signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle,” reads the menu. I

Another Broken Egg

Another Broken Egg has loads of omelets on the menu, but its speciality seafood versions are standouts, like the Lobster & Brie Omelet, which is a premium, rich brunch dish featuring sautéed lobster meat, creamy Brie cheese, and champagne butter sauce, while the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet features shrimp, crawfish & andouille, red peppers, tomato hollandaise, and green onions. It also has thick-cut, naturally smoked baked bacon that diners love.

Turning Point

Turning Point has amazing artisanal egg omelets for breakfast. The G.O.A.T. is one of the most popular, made with spinach, caramelized onions, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, and goat cheese. “Everything was just so delicious,” a Yelper said after ordering an omelet at the breakfast spot. “They are not only delicious, but their portions per cost are huge!” another added. The “Bacon Lollipops” are also legendary, brown sugar-dipped, smoked bacon wrapped over a skewered, slow-roasted apple

The Broken Yolk

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The Broken Yolk Cafe serves beautifully cooked omelets that can be customized to your liking. “Delicious! Got the MOM omelet and supplemented with ham, and that way I get my veg with protein,” one fan said. Their applewood-smoked bacon is another hit with diners.

The Original Pancake House/Facebook

The Original Pancake House’s classic techniques and rich eggs make its famous omelets great. They bake them in the oven for a soufflé-like texture, resulting in a golden on the outside but soft and airy inside, stuffed with meats, cheeses, and veggies. The bacon is also super thick and delicious.