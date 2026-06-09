5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Breakfast Combo, According to Diners

Diners share the top restaurant chains serving the most filling, top-rated breakfast platters.

If you’re craving a huge breakfast with all the sides, many restaurants have big, beautiful platters on the menu with all the breakfast favorites: Eggs, ham, bacon, pancakes, omelets, waffles, grits, and much more. These spots specialize in generous portions of food at great value, leaving even the hungriest diners satisfied after feasting on their favorites. If you want a “go big or go home” meal, here are five restaurant chains with the best breakfast combos, according to fans.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. has several impressive breakfast combos on the menu, from the Magnificent Seven(two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips and three buttermilk pancakes) to the Hearty Man’s Combo (pretty much everything you can think of). “If you have not been to Perkins for a while, give it another go…here. Our family of seven came for dinner, where some of us had ‘breakfast for dinner’. We had a fantastic time and with a wonderful meal,” one happy diner shared.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner fans love the huge breakfast combos available all day long. “We visited this restaurant after it was recommended by a friend and only good comments I have about our experience. Great service, massive plates and delicious breakfast,” one fan said.

First Watch

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Diners at First Watch love breakfast combos like the Chickichanga and the Tri-Fecta. The chain also just dropped an excellent summer menu, with items like the Million-Dollar Breakfast Sandwich and Banana Brittle French Toast. “Incredibly delicious! I asked for my eggs over medium and they were perfect. Real food here. Super awesome surprise for me as I’m picky on my ingredients so this place passed my test,” one diner shared.

Waffle House

The breakfast combos at Waffle House are delicious and served all day. “I’ve found my favorite meal 😊 I get the Texas Bacon Cheese Melt which comes with hash browns. And I add a waffle on the side with chocolate chips,’ one fan said.

Village Inn

Village Inn has outstanding breakfast combos from the Ultimate Breakfast to the 2-2-2. “A big, coma-inducing breakfast like this means I should cancel plans for the rest of the day, find a nearby coastline, and beach myself on it for a few hours,” one diner posted.