These chains serve standout bacon and egg breakfasts that diners keep coming back for.

Bacon and eggs might be the most classic breakfast pairing. A rich, savory, and crispy strip of bacon eaten alongside fluffy, creamy, and delicate eggs hits the right flavor and texture notes. This is why pretty much every chain restaurant serving breakfast pairs the dynamic duo. Not all of them do it right. Where should you go to experience an epic morning meal? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best bacon-and-egg breakfasts, according to diners.

First Watch

I literally dream about the Million Dollar Bacon appetizer at First Watch. “Four slices of our signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle,” reads the menu. It is just as delicious as it sounds, thick-cut, sweet, spicy, and slow-roasted. You can also order bacon with your eggs, and sometimes inside of the to-die-for skillets.

Another Broken Egg

Another Broken Egg’s delicious Hardwood Smoked Bacon is “naturally smoked, thick-sliced crispy baked bacon,” reads the menu. The meat is also incorporated into many of the specialty dishes, like the Loaded Bacon Gouda Grits, topped with bacon, tomatoes & green onions, and the Bacon & Chorizo Omelette, “Bacon & cream cheese filled, topped with garlic butter sautéed chorizo, Jack cheese, green onions.”

Bob Evans

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The thick-cut hardwood-smoked bacon at Bob Evans is so delicious that it keeps diners coming back for more. The chain cooks its Grade A, fresh-cracked eggs to order. You can enjoy the two in breakfast dishes such as the Big Egg Breakfast and Farmer’s Choice, which offer your choice of scrambled, over-easy, over-medium, over-hard, sunny-side up, or poached eggs, served with bacon.

Snooze Eatery

Snooze cooks up cage-free eggs in so many different ways, from endless benedicts to breakfast tacos, innovative omelets, over shrimp and grits, and even in a breakfast version of fried rice. And the bacon? There is something for everyone. Choose from Pork Belly, Bacon But Different, Black Pepper Bacon, or Signature Bacon, which is sweet and spicy, thick-cut and drizzled with a Sriracha-maple glaze. “So delicious,” an Instagrammer commented on an Instagram post.

Egg Harbor Cafe

Egg Harbor Cafe’s Cherrywood Bacon Strips are popular, but the Maple Bourbon Bacon Strips, $1.50 more than other varieties, are the real crowd-pleaser with a sweet-and-salty, thick-cut crust. They also offer Canadian Bacon Slices and Turkey Bacon Strips. “Phenomenal,” says a TripAdvisor diner. The egg dishes are also cherished. A Yelper describes the hearty egg skillet as “loaded with flavor,” and raves about the avocado toast “topped with fluffy scrambled egg whites,” adding, “every bite was perfection.” Another adds that the farmers’ egg Benedict “was perfect . My picky husband chose his omelette with all of his favorite items. It has a beautiful farmhouse feel,” they wrote. A third adds, “their skillets are amazing.”