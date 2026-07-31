5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Oyster Po’Boys, According to Chefs

A chef shares the chains serving standout fried oyster po'boys.

Fried oyster po’boys are a Gulf Coast classic that brings together two irresistible ingredients: fresh oysters and a crisp, golden coating. When they come together, it’s a seafood favorite that’s hard to beat. “A great fried oyster po’boy starts with fresh oysters that are lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crisp,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Served on fresh French bread with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and a flavorful remoulade or mayonnaise, the sandwich strikes the perfect balance between crunchy, creamy, and briny flavors.” There are plenty of places to find fried oyster po’boys, but here are the top five chains that never disappoint, according to Chef Dennis.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House has built its reputation on fresh seafood and New Orleans tradition. Chef Dennis says the restaurant’s fried oyster po’boy is a standout for anyone looking for an authentic take on the regional favorite. “Acme Oyster House serves a classic fried oyster po’boy featuring crispy oysters piled high on fresh French bread with traditional toppings,” he states. “The oysters remain tender inside while the crunchy coating and creamy dressing bring everything together beautifully.”

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Known for sourcing high-quality oysters, Rappahannock Oyster Bar brings that same attention to detail to one of the South’s most iconic sandwiches. Chef Dennis says the restaurant lets its seafood take center stage. According to Chef Dennis, “Rappahannock Oyster Bar focuses on premium oysters, and that quality shines through in its fried oyster po’boy,” he explains. “The sandwich lets the oysters remain the star while fresh toppings and crusty bread complete this coastal favorite.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

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Fried Oyster Po’Boys are on the menu at select Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. locations, and Chef Dennis says the item is a standout.

“Bubba Gump’s Fried Oyster Po’Boy combines crispy fried oysters with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and sauce on a toasted roll,” Chef Dennis says. “It’s a hearty seafood sandwich that delivers plenty of crunch and satisfying Gulf Coast flavor.”

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

With decades of New Orleans seafood experience, Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar has become a go-to destination for local favorites. Chef Dennis says its fried oyster po’boy continues to be one of the menu’s signature offerings. “Felix’s has been serving New Orleans seafood for generations, and its fried oyster po’boy remains one of the menu’s highlights,” he says. “Crispy oysters, fresh French bread, and classic toppings make this a timeless Louisiana favorite.”

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans puts its own Louisiana-inspired spin on classic comfort food. According to Chef Dennis, its fried oyster po’boy is a filling choice that showcases the restaurant’s signature flavors. “Copeland’s offers a flavorful take on the fried oyster po’boy with crispy oysters, fresh vegetables, and a soft French roll,” he explains. “The generous portions and Cajun-inspired flavors make it a satisfying option for seafood lovers.”