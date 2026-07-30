5 Seafood Chains Serving the Best Calabash-Style Seafood

Enjoy light, crispy, and perfectly seasoned fried platters at these top spots.

Calabash seafood is a delicious style of fish fry with roots in Calabash, NC. “This cooking style is known for its delicate breading, crisp texture, and golden finish,” say the experts at Captain Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood. “Unlike heavily battered fried dishes, this method uses a light coating of seasoned cornmeal or flour, allowing the natural flavor of the seafood to shine through.” Those lucky enough to visit this Myrtle Beach restaurant are all set, for the rest of us, there are some excellent chains serving up delicious Calabash-style seafood—here are five to add to your list.

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood is an excellent all-you-can-eat seafood buffet restaurant diners love. “The Crab Legs are amazing and the main reason we go yearly. I also loved the Bang Bang Shrimp. The Ribs and Steak are also great,” one diner said.

The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood

The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood is perhaps the most well-known Calabash chain in the country. “The food is top notch, come for the crab legs and stay for all the amazing Calabash seafood options. Once you’ve had your fill and want dessert you will be overwhelmed with the options and they are all tasty,” one fan said.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant has a great Calabash-style seafood buffet. “The buffet did not disappoint. There was a lot of variety and I loved the crawfish and the crab legs the most,” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

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Joe’s Crab Shack diners love the seafood platters on the menu. “The food that we had was delicious, felt like comfort seafood. The food was well seasoned and the seafood was cooked well,” one diner shared.

Cape Fear Seafood Company

Cape Fear Seafood Company has excellent seafood platters and baskets very similar to Calabash-style. “I had the shrimp basket with green beans and tomatos and cole slaw. we also got a hush puppy basket for the table. Everything was fresh, fried and flavourful!” one diner said.