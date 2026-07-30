These all-you-can-eat restaurant chains deliver variety, value, and quality diners appreciate.

I love a good buffet. One of my favorite parts of going on vacation is the hotel breakfast buffet experience. Though I don’t always stuff my face, the option of trying every single item is appealing. You don’t have to book a vacation to experience the all-you-can-eat buffet. There are a handful of chains ranging from Asian to Italian and Brazilian that serve up unlimited food for a set price. Here are 5 buffet chains diners say are worth every penny.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral, which has been around since 1973, offers a wallet-friendly buffet experience with homestyle favorites. The chain replaces the void left behind by Hometown Buffet and Old Country Buffet, which shuttered locations around the pandemic. Golden Corral offers an endless breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet with over 150 food options, including BBQ beef, roast beef, sirloin steak, cheeseburgers, short ribs, flatbreads, and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pizza Ranch

Pizza Ranch, a Midwest favorite, serves up more than just slices of pizza. Favorites include fresh fried chicken, dessert pizza, and salads. “God, I miss pizza ranch. Pizza, fried chicken, salad bar, best soft serve. Cheap,” writes a Redditor. “I love the Pizza Ranch buffet. It’s the bomb. They’ve got a chill dining area, Wild Western theme with tables and booths and cozy lighting. They’ve got a sick buffet, they’ve got a big a** salad bar. They’ve got a skillet crust pizza that will blow your b**ls off. I stack my plate with pepperoni pizza, garlic pizza, cheesy bread sticks, potato wedges, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cookies, ice cream. I’ll make a root beer float to top it all off,” another says.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza allows you to eat every kind of pizza you want in one sitting, plus sides, pastas, salad, and more. The cheap and kid-friendly eatery has a cult following. “I friggen love CiCis, I go and pigout and just eat way to much pizza,” a Redditor exclaims.

Top Pot

Top Pot, specializing in Korean-style BBQ and hot pot, is one of my family’s favorite spots to dine. The main draw is the all-you-can-eat hot pot soup or grilled meat, which you cook yourself at your table. However, the restaurant has an extensive hot bar selection, from dumplings and fried rice to jello and cheesecake, that diners are obsessed with. “Sauce bar HUGE. Had hot and cold bar too in addition to AYCE meats and veg. Definitely good place to go to experience Korean BBQ. On the pricy side but very worth it,” a Redditor says.

Fogo De Chao

Fogo de Chão is best known for its churrasco, with waiters carrying around slabs of deliciously marinated and cooked meats served all-you-can-eat style. However, the salad bar, aka the “Market Table,” is actually my favorite part of the experience. Even if the full meat experience is out of your budget, you can feast on just the salad bar for about half the price. “They have my favorite salad bar that I’ve ever been to,” a Redditor shares. “I go at lunch time and only get the salad bar. I think it’s called Market Table,” another adds.