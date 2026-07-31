5 Donut Chains That Still Fry Everything Fresh Each Morning

These popular spots craft and fry their sweet treats from scratch daily.

There are few desserts more perfectly delicious than a freshly-fried donut straight out of the fryer, but they are not as easy to find as they should be. Here in Los Angeles there are countless independent donut shops serving up exceptional donuts all day long, but some chains also proudly make every donut from scratch and fry them in-house. If you’re craving a fresh, delectable donut, here are five chains where the donuts are fried fresh every morning.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme diners know they can get donuts fresh out of the fryer throughout the day. Since 1937, Krispy Kreme has been delivering joy one doughnut at a time—starting with our world-famous Original Glazed®, known for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience,” the chain says.

LaMar’s Donuts

LaMar’s Donuts proudly makes its famous donuts by hand, freshly fried to perfection every morning. “From the hands of our bakers to the finished donut 🍩. Every batch is made with care, tradition, and a whole lot of love… that’s the LaMar’s way,” the bakery says.

RELATED: 6 Donut Chains That Serve the Best Glazed Donuts6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts are so fresh, they are fried to order for each lucky customer. “There is NOTHING that compares to a duck donut fresh outta the oven. ADDICTIVE. better than any donut in LA. none compares!” one diner said.

Winchell’s Donut House

Winchell’s Donut House serves up freshly-fried donuts 24/7. “Fresh donuts n coffee at 1am 😀 How wonderful! A nice gentleman patiently described all the pretty donuts that interested me til I got 6 of em and a choco cappuccino that really made it a nice night for me,” one fan said.

Voodoo Donut

Voodoo Donut proudly makes its iconic donuts from scratch every day. “Experience the magic of Voodoo Doughnut with over 35 handcrafted creations, including a line of vegan doughnuts. We’re hand-cutting, rolling, dipping, and decorating every bite morning, noon, and late into the night inside each of our shops,” the chain says.