6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Shrimp and Grits

Famed Southern food writer Nathalie Dupree devoted an entire book to shrimp and grits with 80 variations, and its opening line reads, "Shrimp and grits, one of the South's beloved foods, leaves a lingering taste and a folkloric mystique that borders on the mystical." This Lowcountry dish has origins in South Carolina and Georgia, but has spread to be a favorite across the country, due to the craveable flavors and texture.

The creamy texture of the grits, with a sweet, slightly corn flavor, that's often quite creamy from butter and cheese, contrasts nicely with the firm, springy texture of shrimp. And when that craving hits, you may not have all the ingredients on hand, so we found the best restaurant chains around the U.S. serving creamy, fresh shrimp and grits.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Per item : 980 calories, 74 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,630 mg sodium, 59 g carbs (8 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 37 g protein

This growing chain, with about 100 locations in the U.S., serves Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week. Broken Egg's version features gulf shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with red peppers and onions in a spicy low country reduction, over creamy cheese grits. The dish is served with garlic bread and a fresh lemon to squeeze over it all.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Per item : 1,040 calories, 77 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,590 mg sodium, 58 g carbs (8 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 33 g protein

This Baton Rouge, Louisiana based chain has around 80 locations and counting in the U.S., bringing sports bars with a little spice around the country. Walk-On's shrimp and grits follows suit, with jumbo shrimp – available fried or grilled – served wrapped in bacon with cream cheese and pickled jalapeños over corn grits with a sweet chili glaze.

Yardbird

This upscale fried chicken mini-chain has locations in major cities like Miami, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Las Angeles and more, and is famed for their bourbon selection. While you should absolutely try the stellar fried chicken, Yardbird's shrimp and grits are absolutely stellar. Seared shrimp, roasted tomato, red onion and rich Virginia ham are plated atop Nora Mill grits, all swimming in a PBR Jus that's rich and decadent.

Tupelo Honey

The popular cafe originated in Asheville, N.C., but it now has locations from Texas to Michigan, with more on the way. Serving modern, scratch-made comfort food, Tupelo Honey offers an upscale classic version of the dish with sustainably, wild-caught white Gulf shrimp, chorizo pork sausage, peperonata, creole sauce, scallions, and heirloom grits mixed with creamy goat cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Big Bad Breakfast

Founded by a multiple James Beard nominated chef John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast is a labor of love with locations across the Southern U.S., from Mississippi to Florida. Shrimp and grits has been made a morning dish with the addition of one simple ingredient – a sunny egg served over sauteed Gulf shrimp, with bacon, tomatoes, tomato broth, gravy, and original Grit Girl grits.

Biscuit Love

Located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio, Biscuit Love serves breakfast and lunch made from locally sourced ingredients in welcoming spaces that make you feel at home. Biscuit Love's take sees Gulf shrimp served with roasted mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, lemon Tabasco beurre blanc over savory cheesy grits for a comforting meal.