7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Ribeye Steaks

There's nothing quite like an expensive cut of meat that's expertly cooked, seasoned to perfection, and served hot to the table. For many, steak is the best meal there is, and there's no better place to enjoy your favorite feast than a steakhouse. While there are plenty of options to choose from, if there's one steakhouse staple, it's a ribeye cut.

When it comes to taste, everyone has their preference, but Chef Chris Cipollone, a 2025 James Beard Nominee for Best Chef New York State, from the one-star Michelin restaurant Francie Brooklyn, says it's important to understand if you like more of a deckle attached to a ribeye or not.

"The deckle is the strip of meat around the ribeye that gets separated more by fat as you go down the rib cut as a whole," he explains. "The bigger the deckle, the more fat inside."

Another thing to be mindful of, according to Chef Vi Nguyen, Director of Culinary Operations for Thompson Restaurants, is the bone. "When ordering a ribeye, guests should always order bone-in rather than boneless because when cooking the bone-in ribeye, the bone exudes much more flavor to the meat and fat of the ribeye steak."

5 Healthiest Meats To Eat, According to Dietitians

Additionally, it's good to note how the steak is prepared. "Ribeyes are best cooked over an open flame or high heat, so if a menu offers that, I would order it," Chef Eric LeVine, Chef/Partner at 42 Hotel, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, explains. "This helps to render the fat properly and create a crispy, flavorful crust." He adds, "Once you receive your meat, look for marbling. That's when you will know it will be a juicy and flavorful steak."

Now that you know what to look for, here are eight steakhouses that serve the best ribeye.

Texas Roadhouse

Established in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has emerged as the go-to for delicious steak and has quickly grown to 580 locations in 49 states and 22 international locations in nine different countries.

According to Chef Scott McKinnon, a private chef featured on MasterChef, "Texas Roadhouse serves the best chain steakhouse ribeye as they source high-quality Texas beef, season it well, and integrate real wood chips into their grilling process to provide that nice smoke flavor on all their steaks."

Morton's

Founded in 1978, Morton's has iconic locations throughout the U.S. and perfectly blends a sophisticated dining experience with a welcoming vibe and tantalizing tastes that keep customers coming back. A Yelp reviewer recently wrote, "One of the best places to get a good steak, the Cajun ribeye is by far the best tasting steak I ever had. It's juicy, tender and flavorful."

Jeff Ruby's

Located in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, Jeff Ruby's is an upscale steakhouse chain where diners go for a luxurious experience and celebratory atmosphere with top-notch customer service. One online reviewer wrote, "The cowboy ribeye is the best steak you will ever eat," while many others rave about the exceptional service.

Red the Steakhouse

Red the Steakhouse has locations in Florida and Ohio and is so memorable that even chefs love eating here. Chef Eric says, "RED sets the standard for an exceptional ribeye. Their commitment to dry-aging Prime Certified Angus Beef results in an unmatched depth of flavor and tenderness. Every detail, from ingredient sourcing to preparation, is executed with precision, ensuring a steak that is bold, rich, and unforgettable."

Longhorn Steakhouse

If you want a good steak dinner and don't want to spend a small fortune, Longhouse Steakhouse is a cozy and casual chain with a solid reputation for serving fresh, quality food and large portions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Longhorn's menu, the 12-oz ribeye, the classic item, has been such a hit that guests have made it their top-selling steak. "A well-marbled, juicy 12 oz. ribeye seasoned and expertly grilled by our Grill Masters for the best flavor in every bite."

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Steak

COTE Korean Steakhouse

COTE is a Michelin-starred Korean Steakhouse that's been getting a lot of buzz the last few years and is worth the hype, according to Raul Duarte, Sous Chef at Quixote at the Lafayette Hotel in San Diego, CA.

"My preference and loyalty remain with COTE Korean Steakhouse. Eating the ribeye is almost like butter," he says. "I appreciate their job when it comes to their sauces and sides, which is my steak house-to-go-to."

Mastro's Steakhouse

With their impeccable blend of world-class service, high-quality food, and elegant dining experience, Mastro's is renowned for making special occasions unforgettable. According to Yelp reviewers, the ribeye is one of the must-haves on the menu.

"I've been to many Mastro's," a reviewer shared. "'I'll just say, this is one of the most impressive restaurants I've been to. In the heart of Beverly Hills, this restaurant is three story high, and it's always packed. You can expect excellent service and a full bar. The bone in ribeye is delicious."