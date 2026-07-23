These beloved chain restaurant dishes disappeared, but fans still want them back.

Chain restaurants are favored by diners for a reason: They are reliable, comforting, and usually the same wherever you go. If you have a favorite dish, you can get it anywhere in the country. However, sometimes the unthinkable happens: Your favorite meal disappears from the menu. There have been a handful of discontinued dishes that have left customers disappointed and disgruntled, prompting many to launch online petitions for their return. What are some of the most missed dishes of all? Here are 7 discontinued chain restaurant dishes fans are still begging for.

Olive Garden Stuffed Shells

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Olive Garden has discontinued many dishes over the years, bringing them back seasonally. However, one that is missed desperately is the giant stuffed shells. For a couple of short months in 2019, Olive Garden ran a “Giant Classics” promotion featuring oversized stuffed pasta shells, jumbo pasta shells stuffed with a four-cheese blend, baked over marinara sauce, and topped with creamy alfredo and toasted breadcrumbs, which were a hit with some customers. However, the baked dish didn’t last long. One diner recalls going to Olive Garden “like almost every week” and ordering the savory pasta meal. “It was my favorite meal but last time we went like 2 months ago they didn’t have it we actually got up and left because that was literally the only thing I ate there we haven’t been back since and I miss it,” a Redditor complained.

Cheesecake Factory Chicken and Biscuits

The chicken and biscuits meal is a previous Cheesecake Factory menu item that diners still talk about. “My SO STILL talks about how much he misses the chicken and biscuits! They really were delicious. Do this day, he always asks for the biscuits on the side lol,” one person commented. “This was the bessssst dish!!!!” another added.

TGI Fridays Chicken Tostada Nachos

TGI Fridays Chicken Tostada Nachos were an appetizer staple featuring a 50/50 blend of refried beans and taco meat, topped with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. “The chicken tostada nachos they used to have ( like 8 years ago or some s**t) were amazing and I still think of them often,” a Redditor says. “Those were my favorite omggg,” another adds.

Chili’s Original Chicken Crispers

Chili’s Original Chicken Crispers, removed in 2022, were tempura-battered tenders that were heavily mourned on Reddit’s r/Chilis, with fans petitioning for their return. “The OG crispers are still a sad loss,” one diner shared. “The original crispers were so good and the breading so so light and fluffy,” another elaborated.

Panera Bread Sierra Turkey Sandwich

The Panera Bread Sierra Turkey Sandwich was a menu staple at the sandwich chain, ffeaturing smoked turkey, field greens, red onions, and chipotle mayo on Asiago cheese focaccia. “Yes. This 💯This was all I ever ordered. At least once a week, every week. For months, I tried to find a replacement for it; and always left disappointed…. So now I no longer go there and I haven’t in years now,” a Redditor says.

Outback Steakhouse Mac and Cheese

Very recently, Outback Steakhouse replaced the Steakhouse Mac and Cheese, which my daughter declared the “best mac and cheese ever,” with a bacon version. “Every time i go to outback i always get their steakhouse mac and cheese (it’s a premium side) with my sirloin and I was looking at the menu online and noticed it wasn’t there DID THEY GET RID OF IT??? that was lowkey the best mac and cheese ever,” one Redditor declares. “The new bacon mac recipe has been a test recipe for over a year now – I don’t think steakhouse mac will be back until there’s another major menu overhaul, or until enough guests across the country complain and force R&D to put it back on the menu,” an employee responded.

Cracker Barrel The Loaded Sweet Potato

People were upset when the loaded sweet potato was removed from Cracker Barrel’s menu. “I can never forgive them for getting rid of the loaded sweet man. was one of my fav things to eat,” one wrote. Apparently, “the servers hated the sweet potato. All the garnishes from getting marshmallow to warm pecans. It was time consuming in a rush,” one added.