5 Chain Restaurant Sandwiches That Are Total Calorie Bombs

These popular sandwich chain orders pack a surprising amount of calories.

It’s surprising how even the simplest sandwich can turn into a calorie bomb with just a few additions like mayo, butter, and dressing (and cheese, which is delicious but so calorie-dense). Restaurants tend to use more of these ingredients because they obviously want to make the sandwich as delicious as possible, which is wonderful taste-wise, maybe not so much calorie-wise: Here are five chain restaurants with sandwiches that can contain over 1000 calories per serving.

Jersey Mike’s Chipotle Cheese Steak

The Chipotle Cheese Steak at Jersey Mike’s is a 1040-calorie showstopper of a sandwich: Beef, grilled onions, peppers, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo combine to make this a calorific (and tasty) sandwich. Maybe more of a once-in-a-while thing than an everyday lunch.

Jimmy John’s Roast Beef & Cheddar

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The Roast Beef & Cheddar toasted sub at Jimmy John’s is 1140 calories.This sandwich contains beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo for a big, filling lunch. The Ham & Three Cheese Melt is actually slightly less, at 990 calories.

BJ’s California Chicken Club Sandwich

The California Chicken Club Sandwich at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery is 1270 calories: This sandwich contains chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and roasted garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Flavorful yes, calorific, also yes.

Capriotti’s Chicken Chipotle Crunch

A medium Chicken Chipotle Crunch at Capriotti’s is 1720 calories. “Made with 25% more thinly sliced premium grilled chicken, it’s layered with American cheese, crispy cheddar onions, fresh lettuce and tomato, and finished with chipotle ranch dressing for bold, crave-worthy flavor and serious crunch,” the chain says. If you’re craving this sandwich but don’t want all those calories, the mini size is 550 calories.

McAlister’s Deli Jalapeño Turkey Crunch

The Jalapeño Turkey Crunch at McAlister’s Deli is 1370 calories for a fairly hefty sandwich that is packed with protein: Roasted turkey, jalapeño chips, bacon, pepper jack, avocado and mayo on a jalapeño roll, with one side.