5 Restaurant Chains Where the Sandwiches Outshine the Burgers, According to Diners

These popular burger spots serve top-tier chicken clubs, patty melts, and pot roast sandwiches.

Diners who love sandwiches have some great options, even at eateries known for their excellent burgers. These sandwiches are so good they are worth the trip alone, and even rival the menu items you would get at a dedicated sandwich chain. Made with top quality ingredients and prepared with love and care, these lunchtime classics will satisfy even the most stringent sandwich snob: Here are five chains where the sandwiches are the star of the show.

The Habit

The Habit is famous for its delicious charburgers, but the chain also has a Chicken Club that might just be the best thing on the menu. “Chargrilled chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, raw onions, tomatoes, hickory smoked bacon, fresh mayo and avocado served on toasted sourdough! 🤤Super yummy highly recommend!” one fan raved.

Five Guys

Five Guys has some fan-favorite sandwiches on the menu, from the Cheese Veggie Sandwich to the BLT. “I know this is a chain, but if you’ve never tried the BLT at Five Guys, you are missing out! It’s seriously so good and definitely loaded with tons of bacon,” one diner said.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has delicious chicken sandwiches on the menu, plus the Freddy’s Original Patty Melt. “Heavenly patty melts,” one diner said. “The patty melts are insanely good. Couldn’t believe it. Freshly made, perfectly grilled bread, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese… Fast food heaven.” The restaurant also has some great July 4 offers to celebrate the USA’s 250th birthday: Guests with the Freddy’s Rewards app can get the Freddy’s Mini Red White & Blueberry Concrete for $2.50 and the Freddy’s All-beef Hot Dog for $2.50.

Culver’s

Culver’s is known for ButterBurgers and excellent fried fish, but the chain also has a pot roast sandwich that is one of the best things on the menu. “Tried the Culver’s Beef Pot Roast Sandwich today for my first time,” one fan said. “Used cheese sauce on it and the fries, a winning combination.”

Johnny Rockets

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Johnny Rockets has some truly impressive sandwiches on the menu, from the Chicken Club Sandwich to the Philly Cheese Steak. “I would recommend the fries with cheese, the onion rings and the tots with cheese and bacon. On this visit I had the chicken club sandwich which was lovely,” one fan said.