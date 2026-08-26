5 Seafood Chains With the Best Shrimp and Mac and Cheese, According to Diners

Diners share the top seafood chains for crispy fried shrimp and rich mac and cheese.

Whether at a fish fry or seafood chain, there is nothing better than perfectly crispy fried shrimp paired with creamy, savory macaroni and cheese. The tender, sweet shrimp is flavorful yet mild enough to let the mac and cheese (especially loaded options) shine. Some people enjoy seafood platters with both shrimp and fish, and additional sides like slaw and fries, but either way a delicious feast is on the cards. If you’re in the mood for exceptionally juicy shrimp and addictively creamy mac and cheese, here are five chains diners love.

Skrimp Shack

Skrimp Shack has delicious fried shrimp po’boys, tacos, baskets and more, which diners can pair with tasty mac and cheese. “I ordered a family feast… There was something for everyone,’ one fan said. “Big catfish, shrimp, chicken, mac and cheese and a ton of fries with hushpuppies. Absolutely delicious.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.’s Shrimp Shack Mac & Cheese contains shrimp, cheddar, colby jack, and mozzarella cheese, and can be enjoyed with the many fried shrimp menu items available at the chain. “We always share the Cajun shrimp bucket which is spicy and a perfect starter. The Mac and cheese was delicious as well,” one fan said.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster diners can enjoy Bacon Mac & Cheese (avatappi pasta in creamy cheese sauce topped with bacon) with staple shrimp dishes including Walt’s Favorite Shrimp. “My daughter stuck with her usual mac and cheese—super creamy, super cheesy, and always a winner,” one diner shared.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has fried fish and shrimp platters diners can pair with creamy mac and cheese. “The best seafood 😋 I have ever had is Captain D’s they have a 10 out of 10 with me,” one diner said. “They never have disappointed me yet and I have been eating here ever since I was old enough to come here and eat.”

Sam’s Southern Eatery

Sam’s Southern Eatery has yummy mac and cheese to enjoy with delicious fried shrimp, fish, oysters, and more. “I got the 8 piece grilled jumbo shrimp combo and my boyfriend got the fried! The shrimp were absolutely cooked to perfection and full of flavor,” one diner said.