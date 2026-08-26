3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pasta Primavera, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal three chains serving standout pasta primavera.

Pasta primavera is one of those dishes that proves a satisfying pasta meal doesn’t have to be heavy. The classic combination of pasta and colorful vegetables makes it a fresh, flavorful choice, but the best versions strike the right balance between tender vegetables, properly cooked pasta, and a sauce that brings everything together. Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, which chain restaurants are doing pasta primavera particularly well, and these three made the cut.

What Makes a Great Pasta Primavera

When ordering out, there are certain things to look for. Here’s what makes a notable pasta primavera, according to Chef Dennis. “Pasta Primavera should be colorful, fresh, and full of vegetables while still having enough sauce to bring everything together,” he says. “I like seeing a variety of vegetables with different textures, because that’s what keeps every bite interesting.” Chef Dennis adds, “The pasta should be cooked properly, and the sauce should complement the vegetables rather than bury them.”

Brio Italian Mediterranean – Pesto Primavera

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At Brio Italian Mediterranean, the dish is a particularly appealing option for diners who want their pasta with plenty of delicious, colorful ingredients.”Brio’s Pesto Primavera is a fresh take on the classic vegetable pasta, combining seasonal vegetables with pasta and flavorful pesto,” Chef Dennis explains. “The basil-forward sauce brings richness to the dish while allowing the vegetables to remain an important part of the plate.”

Jason’s Deli – Zucchini Garden

Jason’s Deli offers a different take with its Zucchini Garden, a pasta dish built around zucchini and other vegetables. It’s a must-try, says Chef Dennis. “It’s a lighter alternative to heavier pasta dishes while still delivering enough flavor and substance to make it a satisfying meal,” he explains.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – Make Your Own Pasta

For diners who like having some control over what’s in their bowl, Romano’s Macaroni Grill offers a Make Your Own Pasta option. “Macaroni Grill’s Make Your Own Pasta option allows you to build a Primavera-style dish by choosing your pasta, sauce, and vegetables,” Chef Dennis says. “That’s exactly the kind of flexibility I like because you can load it up with fresh vegetables and create a pasta dish that’s tailored to your taste.”